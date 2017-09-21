How to Watch ‘Transparent’ Season 4 Online for Free

Getty

The highly acclaimed series “Transparent” returns for a fourth season this week, and it’s easy to watch the entire show online for free.

The new season will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting Friday, September 22. That means if you have Amazon Prime already, you can simply click here to start watching. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Here’s a complete rundown of all your different options and how to watch on different streaming devices:

If You Have Amazon Prime

If you want to watch on your computer, you can click here to start watching. The first three seasons are available now, while the fourth season can be watched starting Friday, September 22.

If you want to watch via your phone, tablet or streaming device, you can do so via an Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV stick, or the Amazon Video app, which is free to download. You can click here for a complete list of compatible devices.

If You Don’t Have Amazon Prime

You’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video to watch “Transparent” online. Fortunately, it’s easy to sign up for a 30-day free trial, and there are a number of different options when doing so:

Amazon Prime Video: The cheapest monthly option, it costs $8.99 per month and includes unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies and TV shows. You can click here to sign up for a free 30-day trial

Amazon Prime: In addition to unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies and TV shows, you get things like free two-day shipping, music streaming and access to Amazon’s library of E-books. Pricing options are either $10.99 per month or $99 per year, and you can click here to start a free trial

Amazon Prime Student: If you’re a student, you can sign up for Amazon Prime Student. It’s the same as Amazon Prime but comes with a six-month free trial. You can click here to sign up.

