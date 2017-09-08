Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry Dies in Helicopter Crash

Country music star Troy Gentry was tragically killed in a helicopter crash on his way to a show at a New Jersey airport on Friday.

Gentry, half of the music duo Montgomery Gentry, was killed in the crash at the Flying W. Airport in Medford, New Jersey, Lexington 18 News reported. The crash reportedly occurred sometime around 1 p.m., and one other person in the aircraft was also kid. The other half of Montgomery Gentry, Eddie Montgomery, wasn’t on board the helicopter.

Police keeping several miles of Fostertown road shut down after deadly helicopter crash in Medford @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/1tasshCJXa — Drew Smith (@drewsmithtv) September 8, 2017

Twisted metal and the rotor of the chopper could be seen near the airport where the crash took place as emergency personnel responded to the scene.

#BREAKING: Skyfox over helicopter crash with injuries at Flying W Airport #Medford NJ pic.twitter.com/ulsUXcwjJo — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) September 8, 2017

Gentry, 50, was a native of Lexington, Kentucky and is survived by his wife, Angie McClure, and his one child. The band released an official statement following news Gentry was the victim in the crash.

The show Gentry was set to play was canceled in the aftermath.

Montgomery Gentry was in the midst of an American tour which was set to last through October. After playing the show in New Jersey, the duo was set to play at the Wayne County Fair in Wooster, Ohio before traveling back to Pennsylvania. Those plans are obviously on hold as the band, fans and the country music industry grieves at the passing of one of its more notable artists.

Gentry and Montgomery started playing shows with each other back in the 1990s as part of separate bands. Eventually, the two formed Montgomery Gentry in 1999 and became known for its strong Southern rock influences.

The duo released six studio albums which produced a number of hits that appeared on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.

They had a few No. 1 hits during their career, including “If You Ever Stop Loving Me,” “Something to Be Proud Of,” “Lucky Man,” “Back When I Knew It All,” and “Roll with Me.”

Three of their albums — Tattoos & Scars (1999), My Town (2002) and You Do Your Thing (2004 — were certified platinum by the RIAA.