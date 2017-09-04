‘Twin Peaks’ Finale: Best Angry Memes & Tweets from Fans

Showtime

Well, the Twin Peaks Season 3 finale has come and gone, and fans aren’t sure how they feel about it. Some fans think it was absolutely perfectly David Lynch. And other fans are angered by the ending, wishing they had more closure and not so many unanswered questions.

If you’re still reeling from that ending, then you might really enjoy these confused and angry tweets, memes, and reactions from other fans.

Some fans are disappointed.

@sherilynfenn1

really wanted more of Audrey's story.

Huge #TwinPeaks fan, but this was a let down. — Keith Larson (@ClubLAMA) September 4, 2017

Or angry. To say the least.

part of me wants to cry until I drown in my own tears & the other part of me wants to scream until the cops show up at my house. #TwinPeaks — BLiSS (@bliss_mckenna) September 4, 2017

Others thought it was good, but missing some of their favorites.

One thing I know for sure: I will always have a soft spot in my heart for #twinpeaks. Also: the finale needed more Gordon Cole. — Lydia (@miss_lydia) September 4, 2017

And remember when we thought watching someone sweep was the toughest part?

Whoo, and I thought watching that guy sweep up for 10 minutes was uncomfortable. #TwinPeaks — Sue K. (@PseuSue) September 4, 2017

Me and Teto right after finishing the finale of #TwinPeaks pic.twitter.com/zGDKxaUZm6 — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) September 4, 2017

You wanted answers?

I HEARD U GUYS WANT SOME ANSWERS? GUESS WHAT? MY NAME IS NOT GOOGLE. #TwinPeaksFinale #TwinPeaks pic.twitter.com/z124NXXTtz — Lilian. (@masdorea) September 4, 2017

And … Did Cooper just mess everything up and make it worse than it was before?

Remember when fans were confused 25+ years ago?

#TwinPeaks explained by The National a la Pink Rabbits pic.twitter.com/Vvgss0rvM9 — Alex H (@alecthom2) September 4, 2017

This pretty much sums up the finale perfectly.

Here are a few more reactions you might relate to:

this is all you need to know about the #twinpeaksfinale #TwinPeaks pic.twitter.com/iXpCs7UI0D — Amanda Killian (@_Amanda_Killian) September 4, 2017

I did love it but I can't ignore that the #TwinPeaksFinale brought this gif to mind…. #TwinPeaks pic.twitter.com/XuLgp70YGh — Wilgram (@revol_less) September 4, 2017

And you thought football this weekend was tough…

Everyone's made about #TAMUvsUCLA and I'm here dealing with #twinpeaks literally shattering everything I hold dear and mentally killing me. — Calvin Perez (@NotCalvinPerez) September 4, 2017

Fans are really hoping this means we’ll get a Season 4.

But some people absolutely loved all the unanswered questions.

You, dumb: the #twinpeaks finale left too many unanswered questions Me, smart: pic.twitter.com/I81OmWSp8E — JΞΣΣΞ К. (@jessek) September 4, 2017

And some people didn’t like the ending, but still enjoyed the season as a whole.

#TwinPeaks was better than I expected, in ways I never would've imagined, that nonetheless ended just as moronically as the 2nd season. — StillWithHer Tulpa (@hairy_caul) September 4, 2017

Lynch is probably enjoying these reactions.

David Lynch, looking at the reactions to the #TwinPeaks finale: pic.twitter.com/MlsiS30csg — Donut Boy (@MrBrian64) September 4, 2017

One thing is for sure, we’ll be analyzing this episode for a long time.

Me trying to figure out what the #TwinPeaks ending means pic.twitter.com/q4UvABR8LX — : – ) Zach Heltzel (@zachheltzel) September 4, 2017

What did you think about the finale? Frustrating or beautiful? Too many questions left unanswered or a work of art? Let us know in the comments below.