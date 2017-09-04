‘Twin Peaks’ Finale: Best Angry Memes & Tweets from Fans

Well, the Twin Peaks Season 3 finale has come and gone, and fans aren’t sure how they feel about it. Some fans think it was absolutely perfectly David Lynch. And other fans are angered by the ending, wishing they had more closure and not so many unanswered questions.
If you’re still reeling from that ending, then you might really enjoy these confused and angry tweets, memes, and reactions from other fans.
Some fans are disappointed.
Or angry. To say the least.
Others thought it was good, but missing some of their favorites.
And remember when we thought watching someone sweep was the toughest part?
You wanted answers?
And … Did Cooper just mess everything up and make it worse than it was before?
Remember when fans were confused 25+ years ago?
This pretty much sums up the finale perfectly.
Here are a few more reactions you might relate to:
And you thought football this weekend was tough…
Fans are really hoping this means we’ll get a Season 4.
But some people absolutely loved all the unanswered questions.
And some people didn’t like the ending, but still enjoyed the season as a whole.
Lynch is probably enjoying these reactions.
One thing is for sure, we’ll be analyzing this episode for a long time.
What did you think about the finale? Frustrating or beautiful? Too many questions left unanswered or a work of art? Let us know in the comments below.
