‘Twin Peaks’ Live Stream: How to Watch the Finale Online Without Cable

Showtime

It’s over, and it’s over far too soon. Twin Peaks just hit its stride last week, with what was probably the best episode in the series yet. And now it’s all coming to an end with a two-hour, back-to-back episode finale. We can’t bear to see the show go so soon, after waiting for it to return for 25 years.

If you want to watch it live while it airs or missed the announcement and still want to catch up, here’s how to stream the show on your computer, mobile device, streaming device or smart TV.

All options are available in the United States only.

Subscribe to Showtime Directly & Watch ‘Twin Peaks’ on Various Devices

You can subscribe to Showtime’s direct-streaming service here at Showtime.com. The service costs $10.99 a month but offers a 30-day free trial. To avoid charges, you must cancel before the end of the 30-day trial. After creating an account, you can stream the show on the web at Showtime.com or use your new credentials to stream Showtime through the various devices listed below. (You can also subscribe to Showtime directly through the apps on the devices below, with identical subscription price and free-trial terms.)

• iPhone, iPad or Apple TV: Download the Showtime app in the App Store or find it in the Apple TV menu (for Apple TV, be sure to use the Showtime app and not the Showtime Anytime app, which requires a cable login).

• Android Phones, Tablets & Android TV: Download the Showtime app here.

• Amazon Fire TV & Fire Tablet: Download the Showtime app here.

• Samsung Smart TVs: Find the Showtime app on your TV in the Samsung App Store.

• Roku: Open the Showtime app on your Roku (if it’s not preloaded, manually add the channel from the device or from the web).

If You Have Amazon Prime

For Amazon Prime subscribers, Showtime is available as an add-on for $8.99 per month — but you can access a 7-day free trial here.

You can then stream Showtime on the web at the Amazon website or by downloading the Amazon Video app on your compatible phone, tablet or streaming device. Find links to app downloads and registration for streaming devices here. Amazon specifies herewhich devices support live programming. There’s also an instructional video here.

If You’re a Sling Subscriber

If you subscribe to Sling and have the Orange or Blue package, Showtime is available as an add-on for $10 a month. There’s a 7-day free trial for new Sling subscribers. To add Showtime to your Sling plan: Go to settings, click “change subscription,” click “Orange + Blue extras,” then click the blue “add” button next to Showtime.

If You’re a Hulu Subscriber

For Hulu subscribers, Showtime is available as an add-on for $8.99 per month with a 30-day free trial. To add Showtime to your Hulu plan : Go to account settings and click “manage premium add-ons.”

If You’re a Playstation Vue Subscriber

For Vue subscribers, Showtime is available here for $10.99 per month ($8.99 for “Plus” members) with a 7-day free trial.

If You’re a YouTube TV Subscriber

For YouTube TV subscribers, Showtime is available for $11 per month with a 1-month free trial. In the YouTube TV app or on the web, add Showtime under “Membership” in the account settings. Select the checkmark next to Showtime and click “Agree.” One additional note, via Google: “If you signed up for YouTube TV on an iOS device, you can only purchase a basic membership. You can’t add any add-on networks to your membership on iOS, even if you see them in the YouTube TV app.”

Read more about Twin Peaks below: