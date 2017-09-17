Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Emmys Nominations: Kimmy Earns 5!

Eric Liebowitz / Netflix

The only place where Kimmy Schmidt has been breakable is at the Emmys. Despite critics and fans loving Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s brilliant series has never won a single Emmy from the TV Academy. Hopefully that changes this year, as the show earned five Emmy nominations.

For those unaware, Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt tells the story of Kimmy (Ellie Kemper), who spent 15 years of her life in a bunker as part of a doomsday cult led by con artist Rev. Richard Wayne Gary Wayne (Jon Hamm). She’s now living in New York with her eccentric roommate Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess) and her insane landlady Lillian (Carol Kane). Kimmy has also befriended the rich housewife Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski), who is now married Russ Snyder (David Cross), a member of the Washington Redskins ownership.

Even though critics have loved the show, as well as its fans, the TV Academy hasn’t been quite as kind to poor Kimmy. Kimmy Schmidt has been nominated for 16 Emmys, including the five it is up for tonight, and still hasn’t won. The show has also failed to pick up a single Golden Globe win, which is also surprising.

Here’s a look at the five Emmy nominations the third season of Kimmy Schmidt earned.

Outstanding Comedy Series

All three seasons of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt have earned nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, but there’s been one huge problem: VEEP. Since the HBO series with Julia Louis-Dreyfus broke through at the Emmys in 2015, VEEP has won the top comedy prize. Since the TV Academy loves sticking to its favorites with comedy series, it’s hard to see why VEEP would lose this season unless they want to honor Atlanta.

Aside from Kimmy and VEEP, the other nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series are Black-ish (ABC); Master of None (Netflix); Modern Family (ABC); Atlanta (FX); and Silicon Valley (HBO).

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Ellie Kemper (“Kimmy Goes to College!”)

For the second consecutive year, Ellie Kemper is up for Outstanding Lead Actress, this time on the basis of the episode “Kimmy Goes to College!” Once again though, Louis-Dreyfus is in this category, making it really difficult for anyone else. Louis-Dreyfus has won this category for VEEP every year since 2012. Hopefully the TV Academy decides to change things up because Kemper deserves it.

The other nominees are Grace and Frankie (Netflix) stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin; Allison Janney of Mom (CBS); Pamela Adlon of Better Things (FX); and Tracee Ellis Ross of Black-ish (ABC).

By the way, you did read that right – Janney is considered a lead actress this year. She’s already won Supporting Actress for Mom twice.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Tituss Burgess (“Kimmy’s Roommate Lemonades!”)

If Tituss Burgess doesn’t finally win Supporting Actor, the TV Academy must really have something against Kimmy Schmidt. He’s been nominated in this category for every season of the show and this would be the perfect year to honor him. He’s nominated based on the incredible “Kimmy’s Roommate Lemonades!,” which features Burgess’ great parody of Beyonce’s Lemonade.

The other nominees in this category include last year’s surprise winner, Louie Anderson of Baskets (FX); Ty Burrell of Modern Family (ABC); and VEEP stars Tony Hale and Matt Walsh. Alec Baldwin was also nominated for his President Donald Trump parody on Saturday Night Live.

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Kimmy Schmidt was nominated for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Comedy/Variety, but lost already at the Creative Arts Emmys. Jill Brown also earned a nomination for the show in 2015.

The winner was Eddie Perez for Showtime’s Shameless. The other nominees were Angie Tribeca (TBS), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox) and Saturday Night Live (NBC).

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics – Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey & Sam Means (“Kimmy’s Roommate Lemonades!”)

Lastly, the song “Hell No!” from “Kimmy’s Roommate Lemonades!” by Fey, her husband Jeff Richmond and writer Sam Means was nominated for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. Sadly, Kimmy lost here too during the Creative Arts Emmys.

The winner was “Letter to the Free” by Common, Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins, which was written for Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary 13th. The other nominees were “We Tapped That Ass” from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW); “Jing-A-Ling-A-Ling” from Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special (Disney Channel); “The Ballad of Claus Jorstad (Devil Stool)” from Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC); and “Last Christmas” from SNL (NBC).