Val Chmerkovskiy Dating Girlfriend Jenna Johnson

but the real prize tho ❤️👑 A post shared by Valentin (@iamvalc) on Aug 17, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Dancing With the Stars has brought many couples together and Val Chmerkovskiy with Jenna Johnson is another result of this. Previously, Chmerkovskiy dated his brother’s former celebrity dance partner Amber Rose, but the romance was short-lived. Currently, Chmerkovskiy is dating girlfriend Jenna Johnson, who has been a troupe dancer and a main pro competitor on DWTS. While DWTS is getting back into session, Johnson is rapping up season 14 of So You Think You Can Dance, where she has been performing as a mentor.

Over the summer Johnson attended Chmerkovskiy’s brother’s nuptials at the Oheka Castle in New York. Maksim Chmervkoskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, fellow DWTS cast members, tied the knot the same time that DWTS judge Julianne Hough carried out her nuptials as well.

After attending the wedding, Entertainment Tonight reports Chmerkovskiy saying:

Yeah, is that what it’s called, the wedding bug? Or have I gained a different perspective on, you know, what love is and what happiness is? You know, I’m in a great place and I’m in love, and I’m very grateful for that.

Last night with my 🍯 A post shared by Jenna Johnson (@dance10jenna) on Sep 17, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Recently, Chmerkovskiy gushed about his girlfriend on Instagram, spelling out her name and writing:

J is for Joy. That feeling I get every day I wake up next to you. I’m jealous of the minutes that I’m with you, every minute that I’m not. I love you Jenna Johnson,” he began. “E is for Eternal. Let’s try and make it so. Enticed, I lust for you at all times and there’s no time I’d think is better, than time I spend with you. Even for a few I’d fly across the word to stand by you … N is for New York City… N Utah J. A, well that’s adoration. You have my body, mind, my heart and souls attention and as I’ve mentioned, millions times and will do so for all time. I love you Jenna Johnson, my queen.

Let's go back 😊 #dreamingofparis A post shared by Jenna Johnson (@dance10jenna) on Sep 9, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

Over the summer, the couple went on vacations together and documented their trip to France online with photos.

Chmerkovskiy and Johnson made their relationship Instagram official in June 2017.