How to Watch ‘Doctor Who’ Original Series Online

Whether you’re looking to watch the very first “Doctor Who” episode from 1963 or any serial that aired over the next two-plus decades, all 26 of the original seasons can be watched online in the United States with a subscription to Amazon Prime and the Britbox Amazon Channel.

If you have Amazon Prime already, you can click here to sign up for a free trial of BritBox. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime and a free trial of BritBox.

With subscriptions to both, you can then head here to watch any of the first 26 seasons of the classic show.

The aforementioned links should get you watching “Doctor Who” immediately, but you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of pricing, how to sign up for free, and how to watch on your computer, phone or other streaming devices:

If You Already Have Amazon Prime

You will need subscriptions to two services to watch the classic “Doctor Who” series: Amazon Prime, which gives you access to all of Amazon’s video library, and the BritBox Channel, which gives you on-demand access to dozens of new and classic British TV shows from the BBC and ITV.

If you already have an Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video account, you can click here to sign up for BritBox. The service costs $6.99 per month, and you’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel before seven days, you won’t be charged.

To watch on your computer, simply click here to find any episode of “Doctor Who” and start watching.

If you want to watch via your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via an Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV stick, or the Amazon Video app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here.

Note: With Amazon Prime, you can also watch episodes of the “Doctor Who” series that started in 2005. The BritBox add-on isn’t needed for that.

If You Don’t Have Amazon Prime

You can click here to sign up for both Amazon Prime and the BritBox Amazon Channel.

Amazon Prime costs $10.99 per month and comes with a 30-day free trial, while the BritBox add-on costs $6.99 per month and comes with a seven-day free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information to sign up, but if you cancel either before its trial ends, you won’t be charged.

Once signed up, you can click here to find any episode of “Doctor Who” and start watching on your computer.

Or, if you want to watch via your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via an Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV stick, or the Amazon Video app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here.

As previously mentioned, the newer “Doctor Who” episodes can be watched with only an Amazon Prime account.