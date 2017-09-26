Wendy Williams Speaks Out About Husband’s Cheating Scandal on her Show

Report: Wendy Williams’ Husband Exposed After 10 Year Long Extramarital Affair https://t.co/Tnld9iKSl4 pic.twitter.com/vOKuyqZ0xy — ThatGrapeJuice (Sam) (@thatgrapejuice) September 25, 2017

Yesterday, news broke that Wendy Williams’ longtime husband Kevin Hunter was allegedly having a decade-long affair with a woman named Sharina Hudson. And today, Williams decided to address the cheating scandal on her talk show The Wendy Williams Show.

Since we are doing “Hot Topics” and I’m a hot topic. She said she weirdly loves attention, but she’s a “straight shooter”. Williams said, “believe what you want,” but that she’s got a wedding ring. She also said she stands by her man and that “all is well in Hunterville.”

She also joked:

Don’t believe the hype and if there was hype, believe me you – I would let you know. But, I’ll be following this story, so I guess I’ll have to watch to find out what happens.

According to Daily Mail and Radar Online, Kevin Hunter has been cheating with Hudson for ten years and has even bought her a place to live, splitting his time between wife Williams and Hudson. But, Williams says this is not true.

This is not the first time that Williams’ husband has been in the media over cheating allegations and Williams even confirmed that her man cheated on her after she gave birth to their son years ago. And, in 2013, she opened up about the ordeal to VLAD TV, saying:

No I’m not back to the girl that I was before him because when you get stung like that you never go back to who you were, only a fool does. But I love him and he loves me. If you told me when I was 25 years old or 30 years old that I would stay around for a cheater, I would have been like you are lying. I’ve got way too much to offer a man to stick around for him cheating on me. At that particular time, I had my career in radio, I was making a great salary, I had vacation property of my very own and the world was my oyster, so I definitely thought I wasn’t staying around for some cheating. But I did and I don’t regret it.

When new allegations of infidelity broke yesterday, Williams’ rep Ronn Torossian released the following statement:

One plus one does not equal three. This woman is a friend but there is no ‘there’ there.

While The Daily Mail claims Hunter is sharing a home with Hudson, Jezebel reports the site has also published photos of the alleged home’s mailbox, which appears to be labeled with both their names.

Hunter and Hudson have been photographed getting into cars together, outside of a home and going to the gym together. A source tells Daily Mail that Hunter “goes home to” his wife, but is with Hudson three to four times a week.

