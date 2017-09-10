When Does ‘The Walking Dead’ Return with Season 8?

AMC

Fear the Walking Dead returns tonight, but when does The Walking Dead return? Unfortunately, you’re going to have to wait a little longer.

The Walking Dead returns on October 22, 2017. Unfortunately, if you looked at the TV listings, you might have thought it was premiering tonight (and your DVR might have been tricked into recording a “new episode” at 8 p.m. Eastern.) But it’s not new. Instead, AMC is airing a Season 8 Preview Special giving some hints about how the season is going to go this year.

Yes, the actual season premiere is more than a month away. We hate waiting that long too.

But it’s pretty much in line with the season premiere dates in previous years. Here are the premiere dates for all the seasons of The Walking Dead:

October 31, 2010 for Season 1

October 16 for Season 2

October 14 for Season 3

October 13 for Season 4

October 12 for Season 5

October 11 for Season 6

October 23 for Season 7

The show’s already released quite a few clues about the next season. First, the logo for this season is ending the trend of the logo decaying every year. This year it appears to be looking newer and it’s no longer decaying. Can this hint at some kind of new beginning?

We also saw something really weird in the Comic-Con trailer that threw fans for a loop. We won’t spoil you in this post, but check out our story here as we try to explain what this bizarre ending in the trailer could possibly mean.

