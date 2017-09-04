Who Leaves Tonight on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

ABC/Paul Hebert

Bachelor in Paradise airs another new episode tonight and drama is at an all-time high for the cast members. Several cast members leave the show tonight and a couple of them actually pull the plug on their own stay in paradise. Here’s the rundown on who goes home tonight and for what reasons.

Ben Zorn Calls It Quits

Ben Zorn originally was going after cast member Raven Gates, but she had eyes for other men on the show. And, unfortunately, Zorn never seemed to find a girl who was right for him. Tonight, ABC reports:

It is another single fellow who recognizes his diminishing chances of finding love in the waning days of Paradise, and decides to leave. Of course, he has someone special waiting for him at home.

We’re guessing this is Ben Zorn, who Reality Steve reported as leaving the show. And, when it comes to someone waiting for him at home, it’s safe to say that the show is talking about Zorn’s beloved dog, who he has talked a lot aboout this season.

Kristina Schulman Leaves Her Love Triangle

Kristina Schulman has been stuck in a love triangle with Dean Unglert and Danielle Lombard and she had become very invested in her relationship with Unglert. Though Unglert was into Schulman and found her to be more interesting, he couldn’t get past Lombard’s sexy looks, letting her appearance cloud his judgment. Tonight, Reality Steve says that Schulman reaches her breaking point and is tired of feeling unappreciated, so she leaves paradise. ABC wrote about the end of the love triangle, saying:

One mixed up dude is still grappling with a decision of a very different sort. When his pool buddy tells him that she would walk if he accepted a rose from her competitor, he decides that it’s time to end things with one of the bachelorettes, who doesn’t receive the news very well. Seeking sympathy from a friend, who instead tells her the truth that she doesn’t want to hear, the dumped dame explodes and storms off to the bar, where everybody’s new favorite bartender asks her, “Why are you fighting for someone who’s not fighting for you?” After having the sense slapped into her, she now knows what she must do.

What is very interesting about Schulman’s leaving is that you would think Unglert would be excited to focus solely on Lombard. But, according to Reality Steve, Unglert later tells Lombard that he’s actually fallen for Schulman. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.

Blake Earblee & Fred Johnson Are Eliminated

On tonight’s episode of the show, Christen Whitney and Dominique Alexis go on a double date with Blake Earblee and Fred Johnson. Whitney had already hit it off with the Tickle Monster and Jack Stone, but she definitely is in paradise to have some fun. And so, the four head out on a water date, but it looks like it’s not fireworks on Whitney and Alexis’ ends. Both men end up being eliminated at the following rose ceremony. Reality Steve reports that Whitney gives her rose to Jack Stone and Alexis gives hers to Diggy Moreland.

