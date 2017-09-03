Why Isn’t ‘Game of Thrones’ on Tonight?

HBO

If you’re a little out of the loop, then you might be wondering why HBO isn’t airing Game of Thrones tonight. Well, we have some bad news.

Game of Thrones Season 7 is over. The season finale aired last week with a special 81 minute episode.

We don’t know exactly when Season 8 is going to return, but all clues point to it being late 2018 at the earliest, possibly not until 2019.

Yes, that’s a long time to wait for your favorite show to return. :(

The scripts are already written, but the show might take an extra long time to produce. In the meantime, you can read George R. R. Martin’s books from his A Song of Ice and Fire series while you wait. But just remember: that series isn’t finished either. No one has any idea when the next book in the series, Winds of Winter, is going to be finished. Some fans are so dismayed that they’re thinking GRRM won’t ever finish his last two books. He certainly hasn’t indicated this, but he has continually pushed back his deadline for finishing his next book.

If you want to catch up on the season, you can watch the episodes on HBO NOW or HBO Go.

Or just join other fans on Twitter who are really missing the show. Here’s what some fans are saying online.

Me realizing that #GameOfThrones is done until the end of next year pic.twitter.com/OhcZoSEtY0 — Erica K (@EricaPerfection) September 2, 2017

#ifihadtheforce There wouldn't be a 2 year wait until #gameofthrones next season pic.twitter.com/3eLdy4oR92 — Octavia Daenerys (@OctaviaDaenerys) September 2, 2017