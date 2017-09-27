Yo Gotti Named ‘Person of Interest’ in Young Dolph Shooting

Getty

Yo Gotti has been named a “person of interest” in the Young Dolph shooting.

According to an update from TMZ, law enforcement confirmed that Yo Gotti and Young Dolph were both staying at the Loews Hotel in Hollywood when a “disagreement” broke out. Sources told TMZ that witnesses at the scene “told officers that Gotti was involved.” It is unclear if Gotti had a gun on him or if he was just present at the time of the incident, but it sounds like people actually saw him at the scene.

“They had an argument, which escalated to a physical fight. At one point, Young Dolph was knocked to the ground. And then one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and began shooting at him,” LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar said, according to KTLA. She also said that police were looking for “two black men and a Hispanic man.” It is unknown if Yo Gotti has been questioned by police.

There have been various reports about three suspects being sought, but the LAPD has not made any arrests at this time. One male has been detained, but it is unclear if he is still being questioned by police.

“We have one individual detained. We’re not sure if that was the person who shot Young Dolph,” said Detective Aguilar. His name has not been released.

This all went down on Tuesday afternoon when rapper Young Dolph was shot multiple times in the valet parking area of the Loews Hollywood Hotel at the well-known intersection of Hollywood and Highland, according to KTLA.

There are a couple of interesting connections in this case. For starters, Gotti and Dolph’s relationship goes way back — and it hasn’t always been great.

“The two Memphis rappers have been entangled in a highly-publicized beef for awhile now. The story goes that Gotti wanted to sign Dolph some time back when the Paper Route Empire MC started getting hot in their city. But Dolph turned him down, and ever since the two have thrown shots at each other,” according to XXL Magazine.

In addition to that, rapper Blac Youngsta turned himself into police earlier this year after a group of men fired over 100 shots at a vehicle that Dolph was riding in back in February. He was taken into custody on weapons charges that were directly related to that shooting, XXL Magazine reported at the time. Blac Youngsta is signed with Yo Gotti.