A Perfect Circle’s New Album: Band Teases First Record Since 2004

After over 13 years, one of Maynard James Keenan‘s bands is coming out with new music. But it’s not the new Tool album that fans have long anticipated. Instead, A Perfect Circle teased a new album called The Doomed on social media Friday. A release date hasn’t yet been revealed, but it’s expected to come out sometime in 2018. Keenan has posted on social media previously using the hashtag #APC2018 as it nears a fall tour, and band members have previously stated it would come out near the beginning of 2018.

The Doomed would be the band’s first studio album since the November 2, 2004 release of Emotive. In past social media posts, Keenan and band mate Billy Howerdel said the process of writing the new album was tedious, adding that several factors made it difficult. They previously said a full album was unlikely and were expected to release single songs instead. A Perfect Circle subsequently released a new song, “By and Down,” which it performed at shows on its tours starting in 2012.

Earlier this year, the band announced it signed a record contract to release a new album through BMG Rights Management, and Howerdel said the album was likely to be released sometime in late 2017 or early 2018. At some shows earlier this year, the band debuted a couple of new tracks. One is called “Feathers” while the other is called “Hourglass.”

A Perfect Circle is about to start its fall tour, with the first show scheduled for October 21 in Sacramento, California at Aftershock Festival. The tour through the United States and Canada wraps up December 4 in Eugene, Oregon.

Check the full list of 2017 tour dates below:

It’s expected that the band would tour extensively in 2018, accompanying the new album’s release. Those details haven’t yet been revealed.

The new A Perfect Circle release comes at the chagrin of many Tool fans. For years, the band has teased new music coming soon, and they’ve offered updates on the writing process, which has moved extremely slow. Despite the teasers, though, Tool band hasn’t released new music since the 2006 release of 10,000 Days. Over the past few years, Keenan has opted to focus much of his time with his third project, Puscifer.