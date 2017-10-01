‘Alaska: The Last Frontier’ Cast: Meet the Kilchers Family

Discovery Channel

Tonight is the season 7 premiere of Alaska: The Last Frontier, a reality show on the Discovery Channel, which features the Kilcher family. The show illustrates the reality of harsh winters and a family living in an isolated community, called Homer. There are four generations in the Kilcher family, who are living on the family’s 600-acre property. And, you can watch this family living off the grid in a new season, starting tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In the meantime, get to know more about the family members below.

Atz Kilcher

Atz Kilcher is the patriarch, who leads the family in hunting, fishing and gathering supplies from their land. What’s most interesting about Atz is that his daughter is famous music star Jewel.

Atz Kilcher is the oldest of 8 kids, born to parents Yule and Ruth, who escaped Hitler’s stronghold on Eastern Europe and ran to the wilderness of the U.S. for shelter.

Otto Kilcher

Otto Kilcher is the brother of patriarch Atz and he aids his brother in all of the hunting and gathering activities. His talents are definitely in mechanics and he loves fixing things on the family’s homestead. Otto Kilcher also maintains a herd of cows for his family.

Charlotte Kilcher

Charlotte Kilcher is the longtime wife of Otto and she originally hails from California, but she left in 1978 to become a wildlife biologist in Alaska. And, when Charlotte helped out with the community after the Exxon Valdez oil spill in South-central Alaska, she met her husband Otto. Charlotte is a lover of animals and wildlife, and her husband calls her a “hippy chick from Berkeley.”

Eivin Kilcher

Sons Levi, Eivin, August and step-son Torrey, are some of the offspring of Otto Kilcher, who instills in his kids, his own “can do” practical background. Eivin’s life revolves around fishing, hunting and farming, just like most of his family.

Atz Lee Kilcher

Years ago, Atz Lee left the homestead in search of life outside the area, as he considers himself to be the “black sheep” of the family. Like sister Jewel, he has a passion for music and plays the guitar, but he eventually found home again back on the homestead.

Jane Kilcher is Atz Lee’s wife, who worked for years as a commercial fisherwoman, living a life “surrounded by storms and men.” Also with a love of music, she was drawn to her man and today, she heads up the fishing in the family for food.

Eve Kilcher

Eve is Eivin’s wife and she was raised on a property close to the Kilcher homestead. She is considered the green thumb of the Kilcher family and she spends much of her time gardening.

Bonnie Kilcher-Dupree

Bonnie is the wife of Atz Kilcher and she often is at her husband’s side. For years, she worked at the local cannery before moving to the wilderness with her husband. Soon, Bonnie fell in love with the outdoors.

Shane is one of the four kids belonging to Bonnie and Atz Kilcher. He moved back to the homestead with his family, unlike his sister, music star Jewel, who lives in Nashville, Tennessee. According to Discovery, Atz Kilcher’s other two sons, Atz Lee and Nikos, also live on the homestead.

For spoilers on the new season, check out the plot descriptions of the first two episodes below.

EPISODE 1 – “The Day the Homestead Almost Died” – The Kilchers kick off a complete homestead overhaul; blindsided by a massive snowstorm, the family uses every piece of heavy machinery in their arsenal to ensure the survival of future generations.

EPISODE 2 – “The Day the Ice Road Shattered” – The family bands together on a massive mission to rescue a tractor, but Otto faces pressure to get it going before the ice road melts; Otto puts his safety on the line when the family pitches in to build tracks across the frozen river.