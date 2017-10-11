Who Dies on ‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Tonight in Unedited Opening Scene?

Last week on American Horror Story: Cult, Ally was locking all her doors as Meadow pleaded with her for help from outside the houses. Meadow then revealed the cult to Ally, telling her that her wife Ivy was involved.

Tonight, the episode began at a city council rally for candidate and cult leader Kai Anderson. But, the entire original cut will not be shown, because of the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. The official statement released by FX reads:

In light of the tragedy last week in Las Vegas, Ryan Murphy and the producers of American Horror Story: Cult have chosen to make substantial edits to the opening scene of tomorrow night’s episode (Tuesday, October 10, 10 PM ET/PT). This opening, which was filmed two months ago and which portrays an occurrence of gun violence that has sadly become all too common in our country, contains a sequence that some viewers might find traumatic. Only the edited version of the episode will air on the FX linear channel, while the unedited version of the episode will be available on the VOD platform of your cable, satellite or telco provider, as well as on the FX Networks non-linear platforms, FXNOW and FX+.

With that said, below we will be describing the unedited opening scene in addition to details on who dies on the episode tonight.

At the beginning of the episode, a shooting breaks out and Kai is left shot on stage. When the police approach, Ally is shown holding a gun and shaking. A female’s hands were shown pulling the trigger when the shooting occurred and there was a very big piece of the puzzle shown if you were paying close attention. Ally’s wife Ivy was present at the rally and when a man tried to help her run from the scene he was shot. Lying on the ground, Ivy and the man hold hands as Ivy appears to be in shock and horrified. In the distant background, from where the gun shots appear to be coming from, Ally and Meadow are shown standing next to each other. Then, another gun shot is heard and Meadow drops to the ground in the background, with Ally left standing. As police approach Ally, she is shown trembling, with a gun in hand.

So, is Kai dead? Is Meadow dead? Did Ally shoot them, along with several innocent people at the rally?

Kai is not dead. He’s been injured in the shooting, which was conjured up by … Kai himself. Meadow was never in danger because she was actually carrying out a plan, which was a fake “failed assassination” on the man she loves … Kai! This failed attempt to murder Kai will elevate him to the next level, according to his goals. And, after completing her task, Meadow offs herself as Ally tries to stop her from shooting innocent people at the rally. Ally is unsuccessful in stopping Meadow from committing suicide in the name of love.