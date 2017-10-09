Ami Brown Is Out of the Hospital, But Not Well Enough for ‘Alaskan Bush People’

Facebook

Ami Brown of Alaskan Bush People has been battling stage 4 lung cancer for months and she has admitted to receiving a 3% chance of survival in her prognosis from her doctors. The Brown family has closed up shop in Alaska and has been staying in California while matriarch Brown receives cancer treatments and chemotherapy. And, though Brown has been given a grim bill of health, she continues to fight. Recently, The Hollywood Gossip reported that Brown has finished up her latest round of chemotherapy and is out of the hospital. But, even though Brown is out of Cedars Sinai Medical Center, she is not out of the woods.

Alaskan Bush People Exposed’s Facebook page has reported this:

Ami update: She is not in the hospital, however chemotherapy / radiation has taken its toll on her, and she is not well enough to start filming yet. Filming has been delayed. They are still in CA except for Noah and Rhain/Ruth. They were spotted in Idaho of all places!

Alaskan Bush People Season 8 has been reported to be following the Browns to Colorado, where they can be close to treatment for Mom Ami. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

The Brown family is made up of parents Ami and Billy, with seven children. Daughter Rain Brown has been taking to Instagram to talk about the effects of cancer on her family and encouraging others to pay attention to their loved ones. Recently, Brown wrote:

I want you to get off your phone or computer and get up and hug someone you love and tell them you love them because you never know if one day they might be diagnosed with cancer. You get up and you tell them how you feel be it a friend a lover or a family member every chance you get you tell them what they mean to you, and you make a change!

She also took to Instagram with a post that appeared to address her mother Ami directly, stating:

A person whom I hold very dear showed me this song a couple days ago, I hope you find what you are looking for and may God walk with you on your journey, and may you be reminded I am here to walk with you. forever love Rainy #love #song #movingon #stayhappy #staystrong

Before Ami Brown’s cancer diagnosis, she actually thought that the pain she was experiencing was her arthritis acting up, as she explained to Radar Online:

Last fall I had some pain in my back. Walking from the house to the garden, I would get winded. There were days I was just bedridden, but I just thought it was my arthritis.

It was actually a trip to the dentist that led to the lung cancer discovery.