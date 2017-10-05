‘Blade Runner 2049’ Spoilers: Is There An End Credits Scene?

Stephen Vaughan/Warner Bros. Pictures/Alcon Entertainment

Blade Runner 2049 is already a massive movie, running over two hours and 40 minutes, almost an hour longer than the original 1982 science fiction classic. So you might be wondering if you really have to sit through the credits to see a post-credits or end credits scene. Thankfully, there is no end credits scene. After the film ends, you can leave the theater.

Blade Runner 2049 runs 163 minutes, making it much longer than any cut of Ridley Scott’s original film. That running time does include the credits, but there’s no end credits scene. You will get to hear more of Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch’s score, but that’s it.

The new film was directed by Denis Villeneuve, the acclaimed director of Arrival, Prisoners, Sicario and Incendies. It takes place 30 years after the original film, which was set in Los Angeles in 2019. That film was based on Philip K. Dick’s Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?. It told the story of Decker (Harrison Ford) and his quest to track down loose replicants, or androids that look just like humans. Although the film was not a financial success, it became a beloved cult movie and is now preserved by the U.S. Library of Congress.

In 2049, Ryan Gosling stars as K, a Los Angeles police officer who is also a “Blade Runner,” following in Deckard’s footsteps. During his investigation, he finds a surprising discovery which leads him to finding Deckard. Ford has returned to play Deckard.

Other actors joining the Blade Runner series are Robin Wright, Jared Leto, Dave Bautista, Mackenzie Davis, Ana de Armas and Sylvia Hoeks.

Although there are no extra scenes at the end of the film, Warner Bros. has released three short films that expand the Blade Runner universe, all of which can be seen throughout this post. Even though the film has earned near-unanimous praise, a third Blade Runner film isn’t set in stone.

“If there was a story to tell that was worth telling and worth the effort that we were going to put into it, then sure. But I have yet to hear that story,” Gosling told the Los Angeles Times when asked about the potential for another film.

Villeneuve told the Times that he can’t really think about making another Blade Runner movie at the moment.

“This movie is just out of the oven,” the Canadian director told the Times. “I have no distance from it at all. I’m still making my peace with it. So a third one — if there is a third one — is not something I’ve thought about at all. For me, it was enough to try to stay on the horse for this run, you know?”