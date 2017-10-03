Brandon Micheal Hall as Courtney Rose on ‘The Mayor’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Brandon Michael Hall is the star of ABC’s newest series, The Mayor.

The 24-year-old may not have a resume as long as some of his co-stars, but he’s earned praise from rapper and actor Daveed Diggs, who co-executive produced The Mayor. Diggs, most famous for his Tony award winning role in Hamilton, recently told The New York Times, “Courtney Rose is the kind of person who can charm his way into and out of most situations, and Brandon is that dude… He’s the most charismatic dude I’ve ever met.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Brandon Micheal Hall, the star of ABC’s The Mayor.

1. Hall Graduated from Juilliard in 2015

He was born and raised in Anderson, South Carolina, a small town about 30 miles outside of Greenville. According to the New York Times, Hall starred in his first play in the 10th grade– his high school’s production of The Lion King. One year later, he was accepted into the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities.

The outlet reports that only a handful of students in the history of the SC Governor’s School had ever been accepted to Juilliard– when he first arrived, Hall didn’t even know what Juilliard was. Within a few months, though, he applied and got in.

2. ‘The Mayor’ Is His Biggest Role to Date

After graduating from Juilliard in 2015, he booked a small role as a delivery guy on Broad City, as well as the part of a cop on Unforgettable.

He then booked the recurring role of Julian, a journalist and the ex-boyfriend of the show’s lead, on the TBS show Search Party. Hall received rave reviews for his work on the show, which also earned extremely positive feedback from critics. It was while he was working on Search Party that he auditioned for The Mayor.

3. His Mother Is a Preacher and He Credits His Interest in Acting to Church

Check out me out in the New York Times this Sunday New York Times photo! Photo Cred: @jakemichaels Suit by: @giorgioarmani Groomer: @saishabeecham Written by: @robertito https://mobile.nytimes.com/2017/09/27/arts/television/the-mayor-abc-brandon-micheal-hall.html?referer= A post shared by Brandon Micheal Hall (@brandonmichealhall) on Sep 29, 2017 at 5:54am PDT

Hall’s mother is a preacher, and he credits church as sparking his interest in acting. Speaking to WWD, Hall says, “I grew up in a very Southern church where there’s shouting, foot stomping. And I was always engulfed by that experience and how the pastor with this ancient text was able to move this crowd in such a way — not just move them, but people would talk about it.”

He adds on that during his sophomore year of high school, he was doing a performance on Romeo & Juliet when he felt the same energy as he would listening at church. “I was doing the prologue, and I looked down into the audience and the same attentiveness that the audience was giving the preacher I remembered growing up, I was getting in that moment… And that’s when I got bit by the [acting] bug. And ever since, I’ve just been pushing the right buttons.”

4. He Strangely Predicted His Big Break Would Come as a Rapper Who Talks Politics

Hall made a name for himself on TBS’s Search Party, where he played Julian.

Strangely, Hall predicted that a role like Courtney Rose would be his big break. Speaking to EW recently, the actor said that after graduating two years ago, he told a friend where he saw his career headed. “I was like, ‘Dude, I want to do a show where I get to talk about politics, but also I want to do some rapping.’ I made it as specific as possible.” Lo and behold, the actor has booked a leading role as a hip-hop artist who runs for mayor as a publicity stunt and succeeds.

Hall tells EW that it was “divine intervention.”

After booking the role, Hall says he had so much energy and excitement that he ran all the way from the bar he was writing at on 14th street and 8th avenue in Manhattan, to Union Square, and back. “I tell you, I ran from 8th Avenue all the way down to Union Square and back. [My writing partner] just remembered watching me taking off, me just flying down the street. Everyone in New York was like, ‘Who is this crazy little black kid running down the street? What is happening in his life?’ I was just so exuberant.”

5. ‘The Mayor’ Is Receiving Positive Reviews from Critics

The Mayor has received positive reviews from critics so far. Entertainment Weekly rated it an A-, describing it as “the sweet, big-hearted show we need now more than ever.”

Hall, specifically, earned praise from the outlet. They wrote, “It’s Hall who’s responsible for making the show work as well as it does, navigating a tricky character in Courtney Rose who might have been insufferable in someone else’s hands. Rose is a little selfish but still caring, enterprising but a little ignorant and, most important, funny. Consider this my formal endorsement.”