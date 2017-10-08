‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 2 Finale: Time, Channel & Live Stream Details

Crown Media

What time and channel is the Chesapeake Shores Season 2 finale airing tonight? The finale episode of Chesapeake Shores, Hallmark’s newest original series, airs tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel.

Here are all the details you need about how to watch it or see it on live stream.

DATE: Sunday, October 8, 2017

FINALE AIR TIME: 9:00 p.m. Eastern (8:00 pm. Central)

TV CHANNEL: Hallmark — to find what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

LIVE STREAM OPTIONS: Hallmark is available for streaming even if you don’t have cable or satellite. Sling TV has added the Hallmark Channel to its Lifestyle Plus Extra add-on, available with its Orange and Blue services. You can access Sling TV free with a 7-day trial, but you’ll have to select the orange or blue package and the Lifestyle Extra add-on. Here’s a direct link to Chesapeake Shores on Sling TV’s Hallmark channel.

If you have a cable or satellite subscription that includes The Hallmark Channel, you can stream Hallmark’s shows for free via the “Hallmark Channel Everywhere” app. You’ll have to sign in to watch the shows as they air, and this will only work if your cable or satellite provider is participating in the program. First you have to download the app, then verify your TV subscription by logging in using your provider’s username and password.

The service works with any computer that has a high-speed connection, and any iOS or Android device. You can get the app on iOS here. You can get the Android app here.

EPISODE PREVIEW: To get ready for tonight’s episode, you’ll want to watch the extended preview below.