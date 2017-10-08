‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 2 Finale: Photos & Discussion [SPOILERS]

Crown Media

Tonight is the Season 2 finale of Chesapeake Shores. Fans are already going to miss the series and we’ll likely have to wait another year before it returns. If you can’t wait and want to learn more about tonight, scroll down to see some photos of the finale. Then come back after you watch the finale and let us and other viewers know what you thought about the episode.

Here’s a synopsis of tonight’s episode:

After The Trace Riley Band is offered a worldwide tour deal from Mark Hall, Trace and Abby worry about how it might impact their future together. As Nell ponders a lost love from her past, Abby, Jess, and Bree are faced with the possibility of losing their new loves in the present, and turn to one another for the strength and support that only sisters can provide. Kevin reconnects with his firefighter flame as they prepare for the art fair that Megan organized. Mick explores a land development partnership with Douglas while adjusting to the news that Connor has been working for his brother, Thomas.

Here are photos from the finale. Warning: These may contain minor spoilers. 

Crown Media

I absolutely love how close the family is and the scenes where they’re just hanging out, enjoying life and one another.

Crown Media

Crown Media

Crown Media

I have a feeling these two will make it and still be together years from now, as the show continues.

Crown Media

Crown Media

Nell O’Brien and her daughter-in-law, Megan, have a lovely relationship. I love how supportive they are of each other, despite everything that’s happened in the past.

Crown Media

This couple is just adorable:

Crown Media

Will the brothers finally put aside their differences once and for all?

Crown Media

Crown Media

Crown Media

Crown Media

Crown Media

Crown Media

Crown Media

I love how the sisters support each other.

Crown Media

Crown Media

From the looks on the characters’ faces, I’m betting there’s an emotional moment tonight:

Crown Media

Crown Media

Crown Media

What did you think about tonight’s finale of Chesapeake Shores? Let us know in the comments below.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook