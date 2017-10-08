‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 2 Finale: Photos & Discussion [SPOILERS]

Crown Media

Tonight is the Season 2 finale of Chesapeake Shores. Fans are already going to miss the series and we’ll likely have to wait another year before it returns. If you can’t wait and want to learn more about tonight, scroll down to see some photos of the finale. Then come back after you watch the finale and let us and other viewers know what you thought about the episode.

Here’s a synopsis of tonight’s episode:

After The Trace Riley Band is offered a worldwide tour deal from Mark Hall, Trace and Abby worry about how it might impact their future together. As Nell ponders a lost love from her past, Abby, Jess, and Bree are faced with the possibility of losing their new loves in the present, and turn to one another for the strength and support that only sisters can provide. Kevin reconnects with his firefighter flame as they prepare for the art fair that Megan organized. Mick explores a land development partnership with Douglas while adjusting to the news that Connor has been working for his brother, Thomas.

Here are photos from the finale. Warning: These may contain minor spoilers.

I absolutely love how close the family is and the scenes where they’re just hanging out, enjoying life and one another.

I have a feeling these two will make it and still be together years from now, as the show continues.

Nell O’Brien and her daughter-in-law, Megan, have a lovely relationship. I love how supportive they are of each other, despite everything that’s happened in the past.

This couple is just adorable:

Will the brothers finally put aside their differences once and for all?

I love how the sisters support each other.

From the looks on the characters’ faces, I’m betting there’s an emotional moment tonight:

What did you think about tonight’s finale of Chesapeake Shores? Let us know in the comments below.