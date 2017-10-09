Columbus Day 2017 Parade NYC Route, Time & Channel

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The 2017 parade for Columbus Day in NYC is held this afternoon and is broadcast on ABC. Get all the details on the parade route, the hosts, run time and more below.

PARADE TIME: 11 a.m. ET in Midtown, and ending around 3 p.m. ET on the Upper East Side.

PARADE BROADCAST TIME: 12 – 3 p.m. ET

TV CHANNEL: ABC Network – Click here to access the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

LIVE STREAM: Click here to check out how to watch the parade online via live stream.

GRAND MARSHAL: Leonard Riggio, the chairman of Barnes & Noble

ABC PARADE HOSTS: Joe Piscopo, Ken Rosato, Maria Bartiromo and Lauren Glassberg.

PARADE ROUTE: 5th Avenue between East 47th Street and East 72nd Street

PARADE FORMATION:

43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

5th Avenue between 43rd Street and 47th Street

There is also a “red carpet” area between 67th and 69th Streets for performers.

ADDITIONAL CELEBRATIONS: As more and more people decide against celebrating the day, demonstrations are expected. In addition, many celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead, as Curbed New York reports the Redhawk Native American Arts Council will host its own festival on Randall’s Island until 4 p.m. ET today. And, according to Patch.com, the parade comes amidst calls to remove a 70-foot monument to Christopher Columbus in Columbus Circle in NYC.