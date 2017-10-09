Are the Banks Open on Columbus Day 2017?

While some people have work and others have school, there are those without either on Columbus Day. The malls may be open, along with most restaurants, but a few places will be closed. There will be no mail delivery, as all federal offices and courts will be closed and only certain banks will be open on Monday. Banks that will be closed include Capital One, BB&T, City National Bank, Santander Bank, Union Bank, Bank of America, Citibank, and HSBC, along with most credit unions. KeyBank will only be open at certain locations, so check your local bank. The banks that will be open include Chase, TD Bank, Wells Fargo, PNC, Huntington National Bank, SunTrust in-store locations and Sun Bank, but you should call ahead to check their hours for the holiday or exceptions and to make sure your bank location will be serving customers, according to The Holiday Schedule. Additional banks open for the holiday include American Chartered Bank, American National Bank, Fulton Bank, American Savings Bank, First Merchants Bank, Hancock Bank, Metro Bank, Northfield Bank, U.S. Bank, Valley National Bank, Union First Market Bank, Intrust Bank, Webster Bank, Whitney Bank, and ValueBank Texas. Branches will re-open on Tuesday, October 10, 2017. So, remember that if you deposit a check into an ATM on Columbus Day, it may take until the next business day to process.

According to The New York Times, the New York Stock Exchange, and Nasdaq NYSE Amex will remain open.

State offices, county courts and/or offices, and colleges are open. The DMV and Social Security are closed. In addition, garbage removal should be on schedule, unless announced by your local area.

South Dakota, California, Nevada, Oregon and Hawaii do not generally observe Columbus Day, and several other states continue to be added to the mix. Some states are opting to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead, as an alternative holiday. Columbus Day also falls on Canadian Thanksgiving.

The schedule of Columbus Day dates for the next 5 years is:

2018 – Monday, October 8th

2019 – Monday, October 14th

2020 – Monday, October 12th

2021 – Monday, October 11th

2022 – Monday, October 10th