If You Couldn’t Get McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce Today, Here’s What to Do Next

If you were one of thousands of Rick and Morty fans who couldn’t get McDonald’s Szechuan sauce today, there may still be hope. Or at least, McDonald’s might try to make it up to you in some way.

Most McDonald’s stores that were carrying the Szechuan sauce only had 20 to 40 packets per location. But demand far exceeded McDonald’s expectations, and hundreds of fans lined up for hours outside most of the locations, with some lines wrapping around the store, as they waited for their beloved sauce.

Many fans left disappointed.

To make matters worse, some stores that were supposed to carry the Szechuan sauce according to McDonald’s official website didn’t end up having any of the sauce. And some hopeful customers didn’t learn this until they drove a long distance and arrived at McDonald’s doors.

If you were one of those unlucky customers, McDonald’s may try to help you.

We’re so sorry to hear this. We could only make small batches of Szechuan, but DM us and we’ll try to find a way to make it up to you. — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 7, 2017

McDonald’s is telling some customers, especially those who drove a long way or visited locations that gave the sauce away extra early, that they might be able to do something to help. If you made an extra effort to get the sauce, try DMing (direct messaging) McDonald’s official Twitter account.

This also applies if a store was listed on McDonald’s official website as carrying the sauce, but didn’t end up having any:

@_AnyaHall Sorry you were disappointed! Can you provide more info in this link https://t.co/WhvwT8dw7y so we can address this? Thanks — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 7, 2017

Unfortunately, most customers are just getting this response:

We wish everyone could get Szechuan Sauce, unfortunately, there was only a limited amount in this dimension. — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 7, 2017

But if you made a special effort to obtain the sauce, or if a restaurant did something outside of the rules, you might still have a chance. Or even if you just showed up and found out there was nothing left, it’s still worth a try:

We’re so sorry to hear this. We could only make small batches of Szechuan Sauce, but DM us and we’ll try to find a way to make it up to you. — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 7, 2017

If you don’t use Twitter, you can also try emailing McDonald’s. Here are a few options:

Click here to give feedback about a specific restaurant.

Or click here to send a general email to corporate headquarters.

Or call 1-800-244-6227 seven days a week, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Central.

Or send a letter to McDonald’s Corporation, 2111 McDonald’s Dr., Oak Brook IL, 60523

If you really want the sauce, some people are selling it on eBay already. Here’s just one example of the actual sauce being sold (and not a poster.) Unfortunately, this seller is asking for $249.99 via Buy It Now, but you can make an offer too if you want to give it a shot.

It looks like McDonald’s may offer more Szechuan sauce in the future at some point. But will fans trust them next time?