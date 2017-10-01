‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 9 Premiere: What Time & Channel Does It Air Tonight?

HBO

After nearly six years, Curb Your Enthusiasm finally returns tonight. Season 8 ended with Larry escaping an obligation to help sick children by traveling to Paris with Leon.Co-executive producer Jeff Schaffer promised that fans will quickly get caught up on what Larry’s been up to during the past five years (along with the rest of the gang.) Unfortunately, some episodes of the show were leaked when HBO was hacked, but that’s not going to stop fans from tuning in tonight. When does Curb Your Enthusiasm start, what channel is it on, and how can you watch it? Read on below for more details about the premiere.

DATE: Sunday, October 1, 2017

TV CHANNEL: HBO – To find what channel HBO is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM PREMIERE LIVE STREAM: Click here to check out how to watch the premiere episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm via livestream.

PREMIERE SHOW TIME: 10:00 p.m. Eastern (9:00 p.m. Central) The episode will end at 10:40 p.m., making it 10 minutes longer than most fans are expecting.

PREPARING FOR THE SEASON PREMIERE:

To get ready for tonight’s premiere, check out these trailers.