Damaris Phillips and Rutledge Wood – Southern Hungry

Getty

Damaris Phillips and Rutledge Wood will be hosting “Southern and Hungry” on the Cooking Channel.

Explaining the show to Broadway World recently, Courtney White, Senior Vice President, Programming, Scripps Networks Interactive, said, “Damaris and Rutledge eat, sleep and breathe the South – the people, the culture and most-of-all, the food… Southern and Hungry is a delicious celebration of the places and dishes that remind them of home.”

In tonight’s premiere episode, the friends visit Charleston, South Carolina, and chat with pit master Rodney Scott. Other stops this season include Moncks Corner, South Carolina, Savannah, Georgia, Memphis, Tennessee, and Louisville, Kentucky.

Read on to learn more about Damaris and Rutledge, who will be hosting the show.

Damaris Phillips

Phillips is a chef and TV personality who won the 9th season of Food Network Star. She hosted Southern at Heart for five seasons, and co-hosts The Bobby and Damaris Show on Food Network.

Phillips hails from Kentucky, and grew up as one of five kids. She learned to cook at an early age, and cooked one night each week for her large family. The accomplished chef graduated Jefferson Community and Technical College with a degree in culinary arts.

Her first book, “Southern Girl Meets Vegetarian Boy”, is set to be released in October.

Rutledge Wood

Rutledge Wood is an auto-racing analyst from NBC. He was one of three hosts for History’s Top Gear with Adam Ferrara and Tanner Foust, and in 2013, he became one of the hosts for NASCAR Trackside.

Wood lived in Birmingham, Alabama, before moving to Peachtree City, Georgia. He went on to graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in marketing.

Rutledge has hosted a number of shows for FOX Sports, including the SPEED Road Tour Challenge, NASCAR Smarts and Live, and NASCAR Awards Banquet. He’s also starred on History Channel’s Top Gear USA.