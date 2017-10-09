Who Will Be Eliminated on Tonight’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Episode? 10/9/2017

ABC/Adam Rose

Last week on Dancing With the Stars, no one was eliminated, which means that this week, at least one contestant is sure to be sent home. So far this season, 80’s music icon Debbie Gibson and Shark Tank‘s Barbara Corcoran were eliminated.

Tonight airs a new episode and, to get an idea of what to expect from the contestants, check out each of their scores from last week’s episode.

Lindsey Stirling — 27 out of 30

Jordan Fisher — 25 out of 30

Drew Scott — 23 out of 30

Vanessa Lachey — 23 out of 30

Victoria Arlen — 22 out of 30

Frankie Muniz — 21 out of 30

Debbie Gibson — 21 out of 30

Terrell Owens — 21 out of 30

Derek Fisher — 21 out of 30

Nick Lachey — 21 out of 30

Nikki Bella — 21 out of 30

Sasha Pieterse — 19 out of 30

Last week was Guilty Pleasures night and some celebrities showed great improvement while others sunk in their performances.

The theme of tonight’s episode is Most Memorable Year, and the official ABC synopsis of what to expect reads:

Each couple will dance to a song of the celebrity’s choosing that encompasses a memorable time or truly incredible experience in their life, with the performances coming straight from the heart and showcasing some of the most emotional routines of the season. Viewers can expect to see Jordan celebrating 2005, which was when he was officially adopted by his grandparents; Nick re-living 2011, which was the year he married Vanessa; Vanessa dancing to 2016, the year son Phoenix was born but 10 weeks premature; Nikki revisiting 2015 when she had to go through a possible career-ending surgery to mend her broken neck; and Victoria rejoicing to 2017, when she was no longer paralyzed and dancing on the show, to name a few. Each couple will perform a jazz, jive, quickstep, Viennese waltz, contemporary, foxtrot or rumba, vying for America’s vote. At the end of the night, based on viewer and judges’ votes from the September 25 and October 2 telecasts, one couple will be eliminated.

Check out the lineup of tonight’s performances below.

Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess – Jazz – “Move On Up” by Curtis Mayfield

Drew Scott and Emma Slater – Jive – “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson – Quickstep – “Adventure of a Lifetime” by Coldplay

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold – Contemporary – “Take Me Home” by Us The Duo

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas – Viennese Waltz – “Anchor” by Mindy Gledhill

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd – Contemporary – “Falling Slowly” by Marketa Irglova & Glen Hansard

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev – Contemporary – “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten

Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko – Foxtrot – “Over My Head (Cable Car)” by The Fray

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke – Viennese Waltz – “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston

Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy – Rumba – “Godspeed (Sweet Dreams)” by Nick Lachey

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy – Foxtrot – “I Lived” by OneRepublic

Tonight, it’s anyone’s game. While Sasha Pieterse was doing decently in the competition, she was on the bottom of the leader board last week, so she could be going home. Nick Lachey has been in jeopardy before, so it could be his night to go home as well. Or, viewers may be upset over Maksim Chmerkovskiy taking off last week because of “personal issues”. There are rumors he’s been in a feud with his celebrity partner Vanessa Lachey.