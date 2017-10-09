‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017 Voting: How To Vote for DWTS Season 25 Week 4

ABC

Dancing With the Stars enters its fourth week for season 25 and two contestants have already been eliminated, which means votes are extremely important. Tonight, the show airs live at 8 p.m. ET, with a time-delayed broadcast at 8 p.m. PT on ABC, as usual.

For week four of the show, viewers can cast their votes for their favorite contestants or couples via phone during and up to 60 minutes after the end of the Dancing with the Stars broadcast in each time zone. Online voting is available at ABC.com via http://dwtsvote.abc.go.com/ and on Facebook at http://bit.ly/2o1VO7b. The online voting is open for 24 hours, starting from the very beginning of each episode on the East Coast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and closing at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PT on Tuesday nights.

For those who want to cast their votes over the phone, these are the phone numbers for this season:

Derek Fisher – 1-800-868-3403

Drew Scott – 1-800-868-3404

Frankie Muniz – 1-800-868-3405

Jordan Fisher – 1-800-868-3406

Lindsey Stirling – 1-800-868-3407

Nick Lachey – 1-800-868-3408

Nikki Bella – 1-800-868-3409

Sasha Pieterse – 1-800-868-3410

Terrell Owens – 1-800-868-3411

Vanessa Lachey – 1-800-868-3412

Victoria Arlen – 1-800-868-3413

Last week on the show, pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy was absent for “personal issues” and Alan Bersten stepped in to dance with Maks’ partner Vanessa Lachey. There have been many reports that creative differences and personalities clashing were the reasons for Maks not showing up to perform. If the reports are true, this makes for a sticky situation because Maks’ wife Peta Murgatroyd is partnered with Vanessa’s husband Nick Lachey this season. Fortunately, Maksim took to social media to apologize for his absence and he is set to perform with Vanessa Lachey tonight. So, if you want to keep them in the competition, it’s very important to keep voting.

When it comes to the number of times viewers can cast their votes, the number of votes you can submit per each voting method is equal to the number of couples still in the competition. So, with thirteen couples in the premiere, there is a limit of thirteen votes per voting method. You must be 18 years old to vote and, if you wish to vote via Facebook, you must be located in the United States or Canada and have a Facebook account.

So, don’t forget to cast your votes for your favorite celebrity competitors and their pros or they may be going home.