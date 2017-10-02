Erica Herman & Tiger Woods: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

There may be a new woman in Tiger Woods’ life.

Although a direct comment has not yet been made about the romance, Woods was spotted spending ample time this past weekend with a woman identified by golf.com as Erica Herman.

Here’s what we know about her:

1. She’s Reportedly the General Manager of Woods’ Pop-Up Restaurant

In February, a post on tigerwoods.com about Woods’ pop-up restaurant at the Genesis Open identified Erica Herman as the general manager of The Woods restaurant.

The pop-up restaurant opened at The Riviera Country Club, and featured a lounge area near the par-4 10th hole.

At the time, Herman was quoted as saying, “We are bringing the TGR expertise and experience to a live event… It’s just a taste of our menu. This is a way of sharing what we have learned and done. It’s a great opportunity for people to see what we can do.”

2. Tiger Has Not Commented on the Relationship

Tiger has yet to comment on the nature of the pair’s relationship.

According to golf.com, Herman is 33.

This past weekend, Herman was seen spending time with Justine Reed, wife of golfer Patrick Reed, as well as Annie Verret, Jordan Spieth’s longtime girlfriend.

3. The Two Were Seen Together at the Presidents’ Cup Tournament

Tiger and Herman were seen together this weekend at the Presidents’ Cup Tournament.

The Americans won the Presidents Cup for the seventh straight time this weekend. The last point was made by Phil Mickelson, who has played in every Presidents Cup since 1994, according to ESPN.

4. He Was Last Rumored to Be Dating Laci Kay Somers

Just enjoy YOUR life, every single day wake up and smile because you're alive and breathing. People are always gonna say things and judge you for your actions and how you carry yourself, when they should look in the mirror. The key to happiness is being at peace with yourself, and that starts with loving who you are to begin with. Don't forget to smile either, those who want to see you fail hate that shit. A post shared by Laci Kay Somers (@lacikaysomers) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

Woods was last linked to Instagram model Laci Kay Somers in July, after the two were reportedly seen hanging out in Florida.

Woods and the 25-year-old were rumored to be spending time together on the night of Woods’ DUI arrest. Somers quickly denied these rumors, however, insisting she was in LA, and not Florida, the night that Woods was arrested.

Somers took to Facebook to deny the claims that she was with Woods, writing, “There have been several rumors regarding my alleged involvement with pro golfer Tiger Woods. I want to make it very clear that I have never met him in person, never spoken to him over the phone, and have never had any interaction with him over any devices whatsoever including social media (IG and Facebook), we don’t know each other. I have never done drugs or taken any illegal substance in my entire life. I’m not sure where the rumor started that we were together, I’ve been home all weekend with my dogs and my mom. I was not partying in LA (sic) for Memorial Day weekend with him or anyone else for that matter. Please do not believe everything you read on the internet. Thank you.”

5. Herman Was Reportedly Wearing a ‘Player Spouse’ Credential This Weekend

Golf.com reports that Herman was reportedly wearing a “player spouse” credential this past weekend– the pass is usually given to wives and girlfriends of players.

The outlet also reports that Herman went to the opening ceremonies with other girlfriends and wives. She was featured in one photo with Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton.