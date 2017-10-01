‘Extinct’ Live Stream: How to Watch Orson Scott Card’s Premiere Online Tonight

The new television series by Orson Scott Card, called Extinct, premieres tonight. The show follows a small group of humans who are “reborn” 400 years after the human race went extinct. But it’s premiering on BYUtv, which is leaving some fans of Orson Scott Card a little confused about how they can watch the new science fiction series online.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Extinct will air two episodes back-to-back tonight for the premiere. You can watch this on live TV starting at 9 p.m Eastern (8 p.m. Central/7 p.m. MT). The two episodes will air commercial free for 90 minutes.

BYUtv offers live HD TV and on-demand programming on its digital platform. So that means if it’s airing on live TV, you can watch it through BYUtv’s digital platform or watch it on-demand later if you can’t catch it live.

Digital apps that offer BYUtv include iOS, Android, Android TV, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, XBox One, and Windows Mobile. By downloading the BYUtv app from any of these providers, you’ll have access to 24/7 livestream in HD and complete access to the channel’s on-demand library. All of the apps are free.

In addition, replays of all live TV events are available immediately using the DVR feature.

If you want to skip the app, you can livestream all of BYUtv’s programming on the BYUtv website’s Live TV page here. You don’t need a cable login to stream from this page. The stream should start automatically when you click on the link.

And by the way: if you don’t want to wait to watch the episode week-to-week, you can watch the first eight episodes tonight if you use any of the BYUtv apps.