‘Extinct’ Premiere: What Time & Channel Is the Series on BYUtv Tonight?

BYUtv

The new television series by Orson Scott Card, called Extinct, premieres tonight. The show follows a small group of humans who are “reborn” 400 years after the human race went extinct. This is BYUtv’s second original series. Read on below for more details about tonight.

PREMIERE DATE: Tonight, Sunday, October 1, 2017. Two back-to-back episodes will air tonight commercial free, so set aside 90 minutes for the premiere. After this, one episode will air every week until the two-episode finale on Sunday, November 19.

PREMIERE AIR TIME: 9 p.m Eastern (8 p.m. Central/7 p.m. MT)

TV CHANNEL: BYUtv — To find what channel BYUtv is on for you, BYUtv — To find what channel BYUtv is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel BYUtv is on for you and if your local cable company carries the channel.

For example , BYUtv is one Channel 9403 on Dish for all programming packages, and on channel 374 for all DIRECTV programming packages, plus channel 68 for viewers with the Salt Lake City local package. BYUtv is also carried by more than 800 cable TV providers nationwide.

EXTINCT LIVE STREAM: Click here to check out how to watch the premiere via live stream online.

EPISODE PREVIEW: To get ready for tonight’s episode, you’ll want to watch a preview first.