‘Extinct’ Premiere: What Time & Channel Is the Series on BYUtv Tonight?

The new television series by Orson Scott Card, called Extinct, premieres tonight. The show follows a small group of humans who are “reborn” 400 years after the human race went extinct. This is BYUtv’s second original series. Read on below for more details about tonight.
PREMIERE DATE: Tonight, Sunday, October 1, 2017. Two back-to-back episodes will air tonight commercial free, so set aside 90 minutes for the premiere. After this, one episode will air every week until the two-episode finale on Sunday, November 19.
PREMIERE AIR TIME: 9 p.m Eastern (8 p.m. Central/7 p.m. MT)
EPISODE PREVIEW: To get ready for tonight’s episode, you’ll want to watch a preview first.