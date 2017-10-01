Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi & Husband Shalom Yeroushalmi Are Back Together

Big props to my boy @mikeshouhed and his brand True Gold. I'm loving this "Upgraded" shirt! Yeah… I upgraded lol! Thanks Mikey. A post shared by Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi (@gg_golnesa) on Sep 29, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

On this season of Shahs of Sunset, fans have gotten to meet the now estranged husband of Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Shalom Yeroushalmi. The two first met, living in the same building, and they dove into a quick romance, getting married just a few months after getting together. Unfortunately, the marriage did not work out and Gharachedaghi filed for divorce, but it looks like the couple is getting back together. TMZ first reported that irreconcilable differences were cited in the court documents Gharachedaghi originally filed. As to the exact reasons why the marriage ended, Gharachedaghi told People:

In the simplest terms that I can put it, I would say submissions breeds resentment … I have never believed in marriage. I did something to make someone else happy and I completely regretted it afterwards. I knew what I did was wrong and it wasn’t for me or for my happiness, but for someone else, and I guess for one moment I thought maybe someone else’s happiness will do it for me. And it didn’t. I know it sounds silly because it was such a short relationship, but it happened so fast and the intensity of everything that happened — what would happen in a four-year time frame happened in a four-month time frame.

Gharachedaghi said that she and her husband tried therapy but it was unsuccessful.

Today, it seems that the couple is together again, as an insider told E! News:

They are working things out and are back together since a month or so now …

Just recently, Gharachedaghi posted a photo of herself in bed with a shirtless man and it seems that the man is actually Yeroushalmi. In the comments section beneath her caption, Gharachedaghi wrote:

@mikeshouhed I told @shalom310 this morning, let’s have a photoshoot for this shirt! He slept while I used his body as a prop lol! #GoodHusband.

People reports that this photo posting comes just a couple weeks after Yeroushalmi requested spousal support from Gharachedaghi. He had also requested that Gharachedaghi pay his legal fees.

The couple originally became engaged in December 2016, with Yeroushalmi using a billboard in New York City’s Times Square to propose.