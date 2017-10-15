Harvey Weinstein Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood mogul who has been slammed with a series of sexual abuse allegations, is one of the richest men in Hollywood.

What is Harvey Weinstein’s net worth? It’s believed to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars, although that wealth could be in peril if the accusations against Weinstein turn into a slew of civil lawsuits.

Weinstein, 65, is accused by numerous Hollywood actresses – some household names, some not – of allegations ranging from rape to sexual harassment. His wife, Georgina Chapman, a model who is wealthy in her own right, has said she’s now leaving him. He has denied the allegations.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Weinstein Is Worth at Least $240 Million

Although it’s impossible to know for sure how wealthy any public figure is, Weinstein is generally believed to be worth between $240 and $300 million, according to Time Magazine. Town and Country Magazine puts his net worth at about $255 million.

His wealth was built through the film production company he founded, The Weinstein Company, and before that, Miramax. He’s since been fired by the company. According to Town and Country, The Weinstein Company “has about 150 employees in offices in Los Angeles and New York City,” and Weinstein has previously said it’s worth at least $700 million. The company has produced many highly acclaimed films, with 81 Academy Awards.

However, according to Town and Country, the company entered into a past debt-restructuring deal, and its movies haven’t always made as much money as they did in the past. Weinstein also co-founded Miramax before selling it to Disney, producing “several box office hits including Pulp Fiction and Clerks,” according to The Sun.

2. Weinstein Owns Mansions Throughout the Country

According to Architectural Digest, Weinstein and his wife own four multi-million dollar properties throughout the United States.

The magazine reports that the couple owns a “country house” in Westport Connecticut worth over $4.2 million; a West Village, New York townhouse worth almost $15 million; a home in Amagansett, New York worth $12.4 million that the couple put up for sale; and a home in West Hollywood worth at least $1.5 million.

The magazine places the worth of the Weinstein real estate portfolio at more than $34 million. He purchased the West Hollywood dwelling for one of his daughters, according to Architectural Digest.

3. Weinstein Has donated Millions of Dollars to Democratic Political Causes

Weinstein has used some of his largesse to benefit Democratic political causes and politicians. According to Business Insider, he has donated more than $2.3 million over the years (some of that as bundled donations).

The people he’s given money to read like a who’s who of the Democratic party, and include Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and John Kerry. He also donated to the Democratic National Committee, according to Business Insider.

Weinstein hosted a fundraiser for Barack Obama at his Westport, Connecticut mansion, according to Architectural Digest.

Hillary Clinton announced that she is donating the Weinstein money to charity, and some other politicians are following suit. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, for example, also announced that he would give back Weinstein’s money after receiving GOP criticism over the topic.

4. Harvey Weinstein’s Wife, Georgina Chapman, Runs a Prominent Fashion Line

Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, is a designer for the Marchesa fashion line, which was popular with celebrities. She is now leaving Weinstein. An English actress, Chapman is generally estimated to have her own net worth of around $20 million.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” she said in a statement to People Magazine.

The 41-year-old Chapman married Weinstein in 2007 and has two children with him. According to The Richest, “It was in 2004 when she launched Marchesa among the brand’s investors include Steven C. Witkof and Giuseppe Cipriani.”

5. Weinstein Is Not as Wealthy as Some Other Hollywood Executives

Motion picture academy expels Harvey Weinstein over 'sexually predatory behavior' https://t.co/pR1dWarOB7 pic.twitter.com/31nrosvVr5 — WXII 12 News (@WXII) October 15, 2017

Although he’s very wealthy, Forbes Magazine explained why Weinstein is not quite as wealthy as other moguls. For example, according to Forbes, Michael Eisner, of Disney, is a billionaire.

The company made some poor financial decisions when it tried to diversify beyond movies, according to Forbes.

“The Weinstein Company spent the next four years diversifying beyond its wheelhouse–to disastrous effect. Instead of focusing on filmmaking, it bought a stake in fashion brand Halston, doomed social networking site ASmallWorld, and a slice of cable network Ovation. The self-described mini-major became a major mess,” Forbes reported.

That wasn’t all; reported Forbes, “One of its worst decisions: a 2006 majority stake in Genius, a thinly-traded stock for home videos which was supposed to distribute Weinstein movies but eventually went bankrupt.”