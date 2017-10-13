‘Hawaii Five-O’ Live Stream: How to Watch Every Episode Online

Getty

Though it still has a ways to go before it catches the original series in terms of total seasons and episodes, “Hawaii Five-0” is now in the midst of its eighth season and continues to barrel on as one of cable network’s most popular shows.

And even if you don’t have cable, it’s super easy to watch every episode–new or old, live or on-demand–on your computer, phone or other streaming device.

Whether you want to watch any of the 279 episodes of the original 1970’s series, watch any of the 150-plus episodes of the new series, catch up on already-aired episodes from Season 8 or watch new episodes live as they air, you can do any of that via CBS All Access, a cable-free, monthly subscription service that provides live access to CBS broadcasts and its entire library of shows.

It comes with a free trial, so you can try it out at no risk. You can sign up right here, or you can read or for a more thorough breakdown of everything you need to know:

CBS All Access: How to Sign Up

Here’s how to start a free trial:

1. Click here to go to the CBS All Access website

2. Click on “Try It Free” and then create an account

3. Select the subscription type you want (“Limited Commercials” is $5.99 per month and “Commercial Free” is $9.99 per month) and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends (one week for “Limited Commercials” or two days for “Commercial Free”), you will not be charged

CBS All Access: Where Can You Watch?

Once signed up, there are a number of different ways you can watch the entire library of “Hawaii Five-O” episodes or new episodes live as they air:

Computer: Return to the CBS website and make sure you’re signed in. To watch any past episode, click on “Shows” at the top of the page, then either “Hawaii Five-O” or “Hawaii Five-O Classic.” To watch the show live as it airs, click on “Live TV” at the top of the page, then “CBS (Local Station).”

Apple Devices: You can click here to download the CBS app from the App Store. You can watch on your iPhone, iPad or Apple TV

Android Devices: You can click here to download the CBS app from the Google Play Store. You can watch on your Android smartphone, tablet or Android TV

Amazon Devices: You can click here to download the CBS app from the Amazon App Store. You can watch on your Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV Stick

Roku: You can watch on your Roku by downloading the CBS All Access app on your device

Xbox One: You can watch on your Xbox One or Xbox 360 by downloading the CBS All Access app on your console

PlayStation 4: You can watch on your PS4 by downloading the CBS All Access app on your console

Alternate Option: Fubo TV

If you’re looking for an over-the-top streaming service that offers a handful of channels, Fubo TV is the cheapest that includes CBS (select markets; check if it’s live in your city). Note that with this option, you’ll only be able to watch live CBS and not the complete on-demand library of old episodes like with CBS All Access.

While the service is normally $39.99 per month, they are currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for the first two months.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Total Channels Included: 71 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: $19.99 per month for first two months; $34.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch CBS on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here