How Long Is the ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 9 Premiere Tonight?

HBO

If you’ve heard rumors that Curb Your Enthusiasm episodes are going to be longer this season than they were nearly six years ago, you won’t be disappointed. It looks like the regular 30-minute length is going to be bypassed for longer episodes this season. And that’s a reason to celebrate!

Tonight’s episode starts at 10 p.m. Eastern and it will last until 10:40 p.m. Eastern, giving fans an additional 10 minutes to watch the show. (Technically fans are getting an extra 8 minutes of run time according to HBOs’ schedule, so the other two minutes are likely previews and credits.)

This isn’t the only night you’ll get longer episodes. In fact, as the season progresses, they’ll be getting longer and longer.

Larry David told EW about the decision:

In the intervening years, I was able to accumulate a lot of ideas, so the shows are kind of… dense. They’re stuffed.”

And Jeff Schaffer, executive producer, confirmed that with EW:

Almost every show is longer than a half an hour, and some are going to go way, way longer. When we were writing the outlines, we just kept putting stories and scenes we liked. And then we found lots more fun stuff as we were shooting, so we ended up with way more than 10 episodes worth.”

He added that by the time we reach the end of the season, we’ll be seeing “some big, big shows.” It’s unclear exactly what that means, but it’s a good reason to get excited.

Here are the titles of the episodes that we know so far and the dates they’re airing:

Episode 2: The Pickle Gambit — October 8

Episode 3: A Disturbance in the Kitchen — October 15

Episode 4: Running with the Bulls — October 22

Episode 5: Thank You for Your Service — October 29

Episode 6: The Accidental Text on Purpose — November 5

Episode 7: Namaste — November 12

Episode 8: The Tribunal — November 19

Here’s a review of Season 8 if you need it:

To get ready for tonight’s premiere, check out these trailers.