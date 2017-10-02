Jason Aldean Performance Update Following Las Vegas Shootings

Getty

Jason Aldean was devastated on Sunday when his concert became the site of the worst mass shooting in US history.

Aldean, 40, was in the middle of performing a song when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing at least 50 and injuring at least 200, according to a police press briefing delivered by Sheriff Joseph Lombardo early Monday morning.

Aldean was performing on the final night of the “Route 91 Harvest Festival” in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 3-day festival featured artists like Eric Church, Sam Hunt, Jake Owen, Marren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Lee Brice, and more. Owen was standing just 50 feet from Aldean when the gunman opened fire.

Aldean is next set to perform at The Forum in Los Angeles, California, on Friday, October 6. He has not yet said if he will be performing Friday or not. The only communication fans have had with Aldean since the shooting is an Instagram post in which Aldean wrote, “Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night.”

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

