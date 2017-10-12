WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel in Blackface as Karl Malone on The Man Show

YouTube

Before he hosted his popular late-night talk show on ABC, comedian Jimmy Kimmel was the co-host of The Man Show alongside Adam Corolla.

The show aired on Comedy Central from 1999 until 2004 and was co-hosted by Kimmel until 2003. It played on the stereotypical male perspective on life and was full of many sexually — and some racially — charged comedy skits.

One of those recurring skits involved Kimmel appearing in blackface makeup as former Utah Jazz star Karl Malone. The comedian wore the black makeup with a bald cap and a body suit as he talked about subjects such as history, aliens, health and China. Its objective was to make fun of Malone’s inarticulacy, and Kimmel often portrayed him as a stupid-type of player that often mispronounced words.

“Sometime at night, Karl Malone look up at sky and say, ‘What the hell going on up there?”” Kimmel says. “The UFO, they want other planet folding hole like ET. Karl Malone read on TV about white people getting deducted by alien, stickin’ all kinda hell up their butt. And that’s a damn shame. Now, Karl Malone never seen no flyin’ saucer himself. But, if he do, that’s goin’ be a spooky time.”

Watch the skit in the video below:

Another Kimmel portrayal of Malone involved him sitting at a table talking about the state of Louisiana.

“Ya’ll love them naked boobies, so Karl Malone tell you about Mardi Gras in New Orleans,” Kimmel says. “Now, New Orleans nickname ‘Big Easy’ and this here why. New Orleans big, and look at them girls, that’s easy. Big Easy, that’s alright.”

Watch the video of the Louisiana tour below:

Aside from the recurring Malone skit, Kimmel appeared in many sexually-suggestive skits with women as his guests. In one of them, called ‘Guess What’s In My Pants,’ Kimmel is on a street with an object in his crotch area. He walks around to women on the street and asks them to grope his groin area and see if they can guess what’s inside his pants.

“I stuffed something in my pants, and you’re allowed to feel around on the outside of the pants,” Kimmel said. “You have 10 seconds to then guess what is in my pants. You should use two hands.”

Another woman in the segment feels Kimmel’s crotch area and he says: “Maybe it would be easier if you put your mouth on it.”

“How old are ya?” Kimmel asks a woman who answers that she’s 18. “Are you sure about that? Because Uncle Jimmy doesn’t need to do time.”

Watch the video of the skit below:

Kimmel left The Man Show in January 2003 to begin hosting his ABC talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! In recent months, he’s taken emotional stances against President Donald Trump‘s healthcare plans and gun control in the United States.