Jon Mero – ‘The Voice’ 2017 Contestants & Teams So Far

Tonight, Jon Mero’s blind audition for The Voice season 13 airs on NBC for night 5 of the blind auditions. For Mero’s audition, he performed Bruno Mars’ Versace on the Floor and early on, three of the judges turned their chairs around. Miley Cyrus was the final judge to turn her chair around, hitting her button with her platform high heel.

Mero was so excited, he couldn’t stand still after his performance, especially when Adam Levine compared him to the late legend Prince. Meanwhile, judge Blake Shelton said he thought that Mero was a trained dancer.

Watching from backstage were Mero’s mother and her boyfriend. And, Mero couldn’t help but gush about his mom, saying she is the reason he’s on stage. Mero brought out his mom and cried that she has always encouraged him. And, with his mother at his side, Mero made his choice in who to pick as his coach this season … But, fans will have to wait until tonight’s episode to see whose team he belongs to.

According to Mero’s Facebook profile, his genre of choice is pop and soul music. He originally began singing at age 4 and by age 12, he was excelling at the piano and trumpet as well. In addition, his Facebook biography reads:

During his life as a teenager and a young adult, Jon was no stranger to the stage, and entertaining. In fact he had won several local competitions including the Prairie Meadows Casino “Big Kahuna” contest as well as the “Iowa Idol” contest in 2007. Knowing without a doubt what he wanted to do for the rest of his life, Jon took a leap of faith in June of 2011, and moved from Des Moines, IA to Atlanta, GA. He then immediately began to get to work. In November of 2012 Jon joined the Celebrity Allstar Band (CAB), an Atlanta-based corporate band owned by Richard Smith. As the present lead male vocalist, Jon has continued to hone his craft as an entertainer and stage performer. Jon has also had opportunities with CAB to play with Mickey Thomas from Starship, as well as sing background for CeeLo Green in July 2016.

Mero is described as a “fearless entertainer” and he is set for the battle rounds, which begin next week.

Life is what they say about Campbell's Soup!!! 😊😊😊 A post shared by JON MERO (@jonmero) on Sep 2, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

Tonight and tomorrow are the last two nights of the blind auditions, before the contestants jump into the battle rounds. Tune in to NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT tonight and tomorrow for the final nights of the 2017 blind auditions.