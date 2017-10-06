Paola Paulin, Justin Bieber’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Justin Bieber’s newest girlfriend is model and actress Paola Paulin. The 23-year-old pop star was seen with the 26-year-old actress late last month during a church service and were seen together again on October 4.

Paulin was born in Mexico, but raised in Colombia. She has worked as a model and TV host. In 2015, she landed a two-episode role on the HBO series Ballers with Dwayne Johnson.

You can follow Paulin on Twitter and Instagram. She also has a Facebook page.

Here’s what you need to know about Paulin and her relationship with Bieber.

1. Bieber & Paulin Were First Seen Together on a Church Date in September

Feeling blessed to do what I love for a living 🎥❤️🙌… Que afortunada me siento de trabajar en lo que amo 🎥❤️🙌 A post shared by Paola Paulin (@paola_paulin) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

Paulin and Bieber were first seen together publicly at a church in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, September 27. They were photographed leaving the church together, with Bieber wearing a jacket that read “fear of god” on the back.

“They met earlier in the day and he insisted she go to church with him,” a source told Us Weekly. “After church, there was paparazzi outside so they snuck away from them and had an intimate, private date.”

Bieber and Paulin met up again on Wednesday, October 4, People Magazine reported. They had a date at the Chateau Marmont.

Maliciosa! A post shared by Paola Paulin (@paola_paulin) on Aug 19, 2017 at 2:27am PDT

“He was with her at Chateau and told people the next day she was ‘hot as s***,'” a source told People.

“They’re totally smitten with each other,” another source told Us Weekly.

E! News reports that they are not “exclusively dating.”

2. Bieber’s Pastor Carl Lentz Reportedly Approves of Him Dating Paulin

Sundays ☀️..📷 @marioalzatee 👌 . Shoutout to my trainer 💪 @armobrah A post shared by Paola Paulin (@paola_paulin) on Sep 24, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT

Bieber’s relationship with Hillsong Church pastor Carl Lentz gained attention after the singer suddenly cancelled the last dates of his Purpose tour.

The U.K. Sun claims that Lentz “screened” Paulin before their relationship began. Thankfully for The Biebs, he approves of them dating.

“Justin does not make a move without consulting [Carl],” a source told the Sun. “Carl wants to help Justin rebuild his life in a solid way and the woman he is with – his romantic partner – has a big influence on him.”

The source told the tabloid that Bieber will now not date anyone if she doesn’t embrace Hillsong and Lenz “entirely.”

3. She Speaks English, French & Spanish & Has a Degree in International Business Management

Finished work ✔️ headed to business meetings ✔️ ready to enjoy Friday ☯️. Be the best version of yourself ❤️. Todo el día trabajo, trabajo y agradecida con Dios, recuerden siempre ser su mejor versión ❤️ A post shared by Paola Paulin (@paola_paulin) on Sep 15, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

Paulin was born in Mexico and raised in Medellin, Colomiba. According to Haute Living, she also speaks English, French and Spanish. She graduated from Pontifical Bolivarian University with a degree in International Business Management.

After working for ProColombia, the Colombian Government Trade Bureau, she moved to Miami and started a modeling and acting career in 2012. She is represented by Elite Modeling Management.

In her interview with Haute Living, she described the perfect place for a romantic date: “Yamashiro Hollywood because is the best view of Hollywood,perfect to go with someone that makes you laugh and tell you some beautiful words.”

She added that she’s been based in Los Angeles full-time since May 2016.

4. Paulin Is Set to Star in a Movie About Mexican Filmmaker Emilio ‘El Indio’ Fernández

Despertándome @judybswim 💕 A post shared by Paola Paulin (@paola_paulin) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

Paulin is hoping to follow-up her appearance on Ballers with a role in a biopic about Emilio ‘El Indio’ Fernandez, the legendary Mexican filmmaker. Haute Living reports that she was cast to play the late Delores Del Rio, one of the first Latin stars in Hollywood.

Paulin recently posted on Instagram that she was also working on a project with stunt coordinator Arnold Chon. Chon has worked on over 100 movies and TV shows, including the Pirates of the Caribbean movies and Marvel’s upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp.

After a long day on set playing with the green screen! 🎥. Had the pleasure to work with @arnoldchon one of the best stunt strainers 👌👊. 📷 @chrisjaialex. Después de estar todo el día en el set !🎥 termino el día trabajando con uno de los mejores entrenadores para stunt #arnoldchon A post shared by Paola Paulin (@paola_paulin) on Sep 25, 2017 at 11:09pm PDT

According to her IMDb profile, Paulin has also appeared in campaigns for L’Oreal, Bon-Ton, Kohl’s and Sketchers. She also appeared in Nassau Paradise Island Tourism Board advertising. She has also done voice work for South Park.

5. Bieber Was Rumored to Be Dating Hailee Steinfeld Earlier This Year, but She Said They Are Friends

Working on set all day 🎥..but not complaining about the rob life at all 🖤… Les cuento que hoy trabaje todo el día en el set .. pero no me choca estar andando en bata por ahí 😜 A post shared by Paola Paulin (@paola_paulin) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:54pm PDT

Bieber has been linked to various models and actresses over the years, most notably Selena Gomez. However, it’s been awhile since he’s dated anyone publicly for a long period of time.

Back in May, TMZ claimed he was dating actress Hailee Steinfeld. She later shot that down in a radio interview, noting that they’ve been friends for years.

The singer was also linked to Brazilian model Gabriella Lenzi, after it looked like she was with Bieber in an Instagram photo in July.