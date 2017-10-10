PHOTOS: Kate Middleton Debuts Baby Bump at Buckingham Palace

Getty

On Tuesday, Kate Middleton stepped out for the first time since Kensington Palace announced that she and Prince William were expecting their third child together. The Duchess of Cambridge attended a reception held at Buckingham Palace to celebrate World Mental Health Day on October 10, 2017. This is the first time that Middleton has been seen since August.

Middleton chose a blue lace dress with black accents — including a pair of high heeled shoes — for the occasion. Her tummy is just starting to protrude, and all eyes were on her tiny baby bump. She looked very happy and full of life as she chatted with various people at the event. She even shared a few smiles with her husband.

Below are some photos of Duchess Kate from today’s event.

Duchess Kate has been suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, which is commonly known as extreme morning sickness. She suffered with this through the first trimester of her first two pregnancies, but was able to carry on her royal duties by her second trimester. She appears to be feeling a bit better at this time, and was well enough to attend today’s event.

“The Duchess’ condition is improving but she’s still suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. She’s delighted to be here tonight,” a royal aide said, according to E! News.

After Princess Charlotte was born, it was unclear whether or not the Duke and Duchess wanted to have a third child. The couple had always been very candid about their lives with two children and they’ve admitted to having their hands full. However, it is believed that the Cambridges wanted to have three children, so they waited a bit longer after Charlotte before trying.

Duchess Kate is believed to be about 12 weeks pregnant. She and William will welcome their third baby in the new year.

Princess Charlotte turned 2 in May and Prince George turned 4 in July.