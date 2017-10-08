PHOTOS: Khloe Kardashian Debuts Baby Bump at Nordstrom

Getty

Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with her first child. On Saturday, October 7, Kardashian was at Nordstrom in Century City, California, promoting her successful denim line, Good American. Kardashian wore an all-black ensemble, complete with a loose-fitting top that hid her mid-section.

The reality star and her basketball player beau, Tristan Thompson, are set to welcome a baby in 2018. Although the news of Kardashian’s pregnancy hit the internet a couple of weeks go, she still hasn’t confirmed that she is expecting.

At this weekend’s event, Kardashian wasn’t exactly “showing” (she is only a few months pregnant, after all), but fans were quick to notice that she did have a little bit of a “pooch.”

Kardashian has worked really hard on her body over the past several months and has been eager to show off her slimmer figure. The fact that she wore a loose-fitting top to this event seems to be enough proof that her body is indeed changing.

“Khloe looked slim and not visibly pregnant. She had a tiny lower belly pooch but not a big pregnancy type bump! She was happy and smiling and her skin was glowing,” someone who saw Kardashian at the event told Us Weekly.

You can check out some of the pictures of the mom-to-be below.

Our co-founders @khloekardashian, Emma Grede at @nordstrom Century City before the big moment 💣💣 Thank you to all who came to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/9OmZ06An1b — GOOD AMERICAN (@goodamerican) October 8, 2017

Bump Watch: Basketball Baby Mama Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Her Tummy Full Of Tristan Thompson https://t.co/MWqx7uac75 pic.twitter.com/1fRJT2yrwj — Celebrities Report (@CelebritiesRep) October 8, 2017

Khloe Kardashian fans spot 'baby bump' in new snap https://t.co/Iqf6uhPT3S pic.twitter.com/zuDxL0nZVj — RSVP Magazine (@RSVPMagazine) October 8, 2017

Although Kardashian’s pregnancy news was a bit of a surprise (especially because the news leaked just days after the media reported that Kylie Jenner was pregnant with her first child), she has always wanted children — and this is something that she and Thompson had previously talked about.

“He wants to have, like, five or six kids with me. Knowing I’m not on birth control, it’s scary. It’s like a really big step. I am really excited about my future. Me and Tristan, we’re doing so well,” Kardashian said on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 13 finale earlier this year.