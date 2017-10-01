KUWTK Fans Want to Know Who Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Is

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's surrogate has been seen for the very first time https://t.co/8kfEvvqvyG pic.twitter.com/yNpxk0LLOR — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) September 29, 2017

Will Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ever reveal who their surrogate is? This season on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it is revealed that the couple is expecting a third child, but this time they are using a surrogate. The surrogate is pictured in the above tweet, though her face has been blurred to protect the family’s privacy.

According to Radar Online, the 27-year-old surrogate is a super fan and a mother of two. As the surrogate to Kardashian and West, she is reported to be getting paid a total of $75,000. In addition, Sandra Rose reports that the surrogate will get an additional $10,000 for each multiple birth she delivers. So, it sounds like West and Kardashian intend to use her again in the future if they choose to have more children. The agency that brokered the deal was said to paid a deposit of $69,000 as well.

Previously, there were rumors that Kardashian’s younger sister Kylie Jenner was her surrogate, but those rumors have been debunked. As for the actual surrogate, The Mirror reports that:

Kim liked her immediately and Kanye thought she looked a little like Kim, which no doubt helped her get selected.

Total eclipse of the heart A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

When Kardashian was pregnant and gave birth to her two other children, Saint and North, she suffered a great amount of health issues, so surrogacy seemed to be her best option for having another kid. A source told People that:

The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate. Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye. Both of them have been super involved in the process. They want everything to be perfect and for the baby to be extremely healthy. They don’t want any complications and Kim is providing an ideal eating regimen and diet so everyone knows what the baby is consuming before it’s born.

During both of her previous pregnancies, Kardashian suffered from placenta accreta.