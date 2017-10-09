Who Are Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Dating?

🌱 A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have made three beautiful children over the years, along with some great television. And, even though the on-and-off couple has broken up, they continue to draw in viewers on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Though some fans may hope that the two will get back together, at least for now, they are each in new relationships. Both are dating much younger people and their significant others actually know each other.

Kardashian, 38, is dating 24-year-old Younes Bendjima, while Disick, 34, is dating 19-year-old Sofia Richie, the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie. Us Weekly reports that Bendjima and Richie were actually friendly, but recently distanced themselves from each other. A source revealed that the two models have unfollowed each other online and the source stated that they’re not really speaking anymore. See a pic of Richie and Bendjima below.

Prior to dating Richie, Disick was constantly photographed hanging out with different women, including his ex Chloe Bartoli and actress Bella Thorne, in addition to several young models. So, when news broke that Disick was dating Richie, her father was vocal about his feelings. In an interview with Us Weekly, Lionel Richie revealed:

Have I been in shock?! I’m the dad, come on … I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?

And, as for how Kardashian feels about the relationship, there have been mixed reports. One source stated that:

Kourtney thinks this fling with Sofia is a little weird, but nothing shocks her anymore. Kourtney just wants Scott to be his old self. She shares three kids with him, so she’ll always want the best for him and will always make sure he’s happy.

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that Kardashian is totally fine with her ex’s relationship, especially since she’s got her own model boyfriend in her life. Bendjima is a model and a boxer when he is not hanging out with Kardashian. According to The Sun, Bendjima’s mother lives in Paris, which is where he met Kardashian, at Paris Fashion Week. In fact, he was with Kardashian when her sister Kim was robbed.