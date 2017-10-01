Kris Jenner’s Rumored New Boyfriend: Is She Dating Christopher Cunningham?

Recently, Corey Gamble was spotted out and clubbing by himself, so of course rumors about his relationship with longtime girlfriend Kris Jenner are swirling. Did the couple break up? There have been no reports of a split, but Radar Online says there are rumors that Jenner is now dating Nigerian businessman Christopher Cunningham.

So, who is Cunningham? Radar reports that Cunningham is the heir of his father’s oil empire and he has an estimated net worth of $6.2 billion.

What’s most interesting is that there are even reports Jenner is secretly engaged to Cunningham, but we highly doubt this is true. Lipstick Alley reported that Cunningham has met a few of Jenner’s kids and has actually filmed once for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. If this is the truth, then only time will tell about Cunningham’s connection to Jenner.

Over the summer, a source told People that Jenner’s relationship Corey Gamble was more business than pleasure, explaining that:

Kris is still seeing Corey. Sometimes they seem fine and sometimes not great … relationship is more business than romantic. Kris is basically his sugar mama. They will never get married.

Jenner has also said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she isn’t looking to walk down the aisle again any time soon. Her exact words were:

You know, I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well. So I don’t know — you never know. I’m going to take a page out of Goldie and Kurt’s book. Or Kourtney’s book. I think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?

So, what does that mean for Gamble? And, what does that mean for the Cunningham rumors?