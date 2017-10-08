Larry & Jenny on ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’

On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, a man named Larry Passariello, who works at McDonald’s and hails from Pinellas Park, Florida, meets a girl named Jenny online. He is a father and a man without a ton of money, so he cashes in some of his 401k in order to fly to the Philippines to meet Jenny in person. Larry has been a manager at McDonald’s for 11 years and his two sons are 18 and 14. Larry says that each son is from a different relationship, with women who he never married.

Larry said that his dating life in the United States has not been good, so when his cousin Buster found a Filipino wife online, Larry thought he would do the same. He met Jenny, who is only 24 years old, and he has been warned that she may be playing the field on the internet. When Buster hacked one of her accounts, he found a bunch of messages from other men and it appeared that she was still dating other people.

Larry told TLC that Jenny is a devout Catholic and that he was attracted to her, especially when she said she wanted to cook and clean for him. He said that Jenny began telling him that she loves him after three weeks of meeting online.

When Larry meets Jenny’s family in the Philippines, they offer a boar for feasting at his welcome party. Unfortunately, Larry is not an adventurous eater, as he puts it. He becomes nervous about the effects the boar may have on him and ends up offending Jenny’s family members.

On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Larry and Jenny aren’t the only couple dealing with major issues.

Cortney and Antonio have trust issues, as Cortney worries Antonio is a womanizer. When Antonio doesn’t make the best first impression with Cortney, she has doubts about the relationship, but overnight, the two seem to hit it off. Though Cortney is very attracted to Antonio, she doesn’t like that he has a lot of “female friends” or that he checks other women out in front of her.

Darcey and Jesse are another May-December romance. Darcey is a single mother of two daughters and she works in the fashion industry. She heads overseas to meet Jesse, who is a conservation, young personal trainer. Jesse likes things the way he likes them and Darcey becomes concerned. At the same time, she appears to be insecure about their age difference, especially after she meets Jesse’s family for the first time.

Paul and Karine barely speak each other’s languages and Karine has a lot to deal with when it comes to Paul’s trust issues. Paul asks her to take a pregnancy and STD test, which she does, and then the two are able to become intimate. Meanwhile, Paul has been keeping a secret from Karine about his legal past. He has been to jail on charges of arson and has had a protective order put against him in a past relationship. Last week on the show, following a meltdown from Paul, Karine is mugged with a machete for her phone.

Patrick and Myriam are another couple on the show … well, kind of … When Patrick, who is a single father, gets to France, Myriam tells him that she has a boyfriend. Patrick ends up staying and hanging out with Myriam as friends. But, how long will he be able to fight his attraction for her and will she give into him even though she’s in a relationship?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights on TLC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.