WATCH: Jason Aldean Runs Off Stage In Las Vegas Shooting

A mass shooting occurred overnight in Las Vegas, Nevada at a country music festival called Route 91 Harvest. The incident has left over 50 people dead, including the suspect, and over 200 injuries. Gunfire broke out while country artist Jason Aldean was performing on stage and it took a moment for him to realize what was going on. As soon as Aldean understood that a shooting was going on, he fled the stage. See the disturbing video footage above and below.

Aldean has publicly spoken out about the incident via his Instagram account. On Instagram, Aldean wrote:

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate.

Country star Jake Owen was on stage just before Aldean and he posted his sad thoughts online as well. Via Twitter, Jake Owen wrote the following messages:

Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go..thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

The Route 91 Harvest Festival is a three-day concert event in Las Vegas, Nevada.