‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 19: What Time & Channel Is ‘Mood’ On Tonight?

Michele Short/NBC

Last week’s season 19 premiere for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit ended with the surprise return of Dean Winters’ Brian Cassidy, who hadn’t been seen on the show since season 15. He will be back again in tonight’s episode, “Mood,” which airs at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 4 on NBC. Read on for a preview of the new episode.

In “Mood,” the SVU team clashes over the strange details of a rape case. Rollings and Carisi both think the accuser is not telling the truth. Meanwhile, Olivia’s own life is coming under the microscope. That’s because Cassidy is now working as an investigator for the District Attorney’s office and he’s looking into a child abuse case Olivia handled years ago.

In addition to Winters, the other guest stars in this week’s episode are Robbie Collier-Sublett as Tom Williams; Saxon Sharbino as Savannah Ross; Amirah Vann as Michelle Morrison; and Spencer Hamp as Nick Collins.

Next week, Brooke Shields will make her SVU debut. It’s still not clear what her mystery role will be, but she is expected to be in multiple episodes.

DATE: Wednesday, October 4, 2017

TIME: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV CHANNEL: NBC – To find your local NBC affiliate, click here.

EPISODE DESCRIPTION: “Mood” – “The bizarre details of a woman’s rape put the SVU at odds when Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Carisi (Peter Scanavino) think her story is fabricated. Meanwhile, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) goes on the offensive when her personal life is scrutinized.”

CAST:

Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson

Kelli Giddish as Amanda Rollins

Ice-T as Odafin Tutuola

Peter Scanavino as Dominick Carisi Jr.

Raúl Esparza as Rafael Barba

CREDITS:

Created by Dick Wolf

Executive Producers: Dick Wolf, Peter Jankowski, Julie Martin, Jonathan Starch, Arthur W. Forney, Mariska Hargitay and Michael Chernuchin