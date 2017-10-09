Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey DWTS Feud

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Last week on Dancing With the Stars, pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy was not available for the live shows and some of rehearsals to compete opposite celebrity partner Vanessa Lachey. The show announced that Chmerkovskiy was dealing with “personal issues” and no other reasons were provided. This season on the show Chmerkovskiy is paired with Vanessa Lachey, while her husband Nick Lachey is paired with Chmerkovskiy’s wife Peta Murgatroyd. So, any issues would involve all four of them.

According to reports, Chmerkovskiy was feuding with Lachey because of differences in their personalities and Chmerkovskiy took to social media to apologize for not showing up to perform. Chmerkovskiy tweeted:

As you are all aware, I had to leave the show last week to take care of some personal issues. I take full responsibility for my absence. And want to apologize to my partner Vanessa. We are both looking forward to dancing for our fans next week!

Recently, Chmerkovskiy’s wife Murgatroyd addressed the stress and issues that her husband was dealing with, along with Vanessa and Nick Lachey’s experience. She explained to People:

We care about our partners and that’s what makes it so hard sometime because you care and love each other and you want them to do so well. You invest so much time-wise and you just want them to be the best and get the best results possible at the end of the day on the Monday night. But it is difficult to deal with life, stresses, rehearsals and then show time and everything that goes along with that. This show is extremely stressful, but at the end of the day when you get those scores and your partner did well — like Vanessa has been doing week after week — then it’s all worth it. It does get difficult some times, though.

When it comes to Murgatroyd’s relationship with Vanessa Lachey, it looks like it may differ a bit from her husband’s. In recent weeks, Murgatroyd and son Shai attended a birthday party at the Lacheys’ home.

Last week, because of Chmerkovskiy’s absence, pro dancer Alan Bersten filled in, as he has in the past for Chmerkovskiy. On season 24, Bersten took over rehearsing and performing with Chmerkovskiy’s partner Heather Morris when Chmerkovskiy suffered an injury.