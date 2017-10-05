Margaret Josephs – ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ New Cast Member

Navy-Slay Tuesday! #higherthehairclosertogod #platinumblonde A post shared by Margaret Josephs (@therealmargaretjosephs) on May 2, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

Tonight is the return of the Real Housewives of New Jersey. Veteran cast members are back again and a new housewife named Margaret Josephs is also in the mix. Now, before we get into newbie Josephs, let’s talk about season 8 as a whole. The NBC synopsis for season 8 reads:

Returning for another roller-coaster ride are Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, and Siggy Flicker, who are joined by new housewife Margaret Josephs. When thrown into the Jersey scene, the self-proclaimed “powerhouse in pigtails” holds her own, even if that means clashing with some of the other women. Not to mention, the highly anticipated return of Danielle Staub (Seasons 1 & 2) shakes everything up this season when she comes back ready to reopen old wounds and reveal new secrets.

This season Melissa Gorga is thrown for a look when her husband, Joe, opens a family restaurant with his sister Teresa Giudice. Dolores Catania has found a new man, but her relationship may take some hits when her ex-husband asks to move back in. Siggy Flicker is working on her career, as always, but she has to try to balance her life with her husband as well. In addition, NBC writes:

As Teresa comes to terms with life as a single parent with Joe in prison, her world becomes further fractured by the heartbreaking and sudden death of her mother. The dynamic of the group gets thrown off-course when Danielle Staub re-enters the picture after years of total absence, threatening a 20-year friendship between Teresa and Dolores. Tensions rise even more between Siggy and new housewife Margaret on a ladies trip to Boca, forcing all of the ladies to quickly choose sides.

So, who is this new housewife?

Josephs worked as a dress designer for years and later launched her own line of home accessories. Today, Macbeth Collection and the company has become a global lifestyle brand. Josephs now works as a lifestyle expert as well, and she goes by the nickname “Powerhouse in Pigtails.”

Josephs is married to husband Joe Benigno, who refers to himself as “Super Joe” on his Instagram account. And, according to Josephs’ official website, her husband is described as, “the ultimate motorcycle riding, plumber and contractor to the stars (but mostly Margaret).”

The couple eloped to Las Vegas in 2013.

Check out a photo of the couple in the below Instagram pic.