VIDEO: Marilyn Manson Injured After Stage Props Fell on Him

Getty

Marilyn Manson was injured on Saturday, September 30, when stage props fell on him during a New York City concert. You can watch the video below:

According to Daily Variety, the singer’s rep said, “Manson suffered an injury towards the end of an incredible NYC show. He is being treated at a local hospital.” Daily Variety also reported, via a source, that Manson “should be fine,” but indicated that was not an official comment from the singer’s representatives.

Daily Variety described what happened.

“At the center of the stage was a podium, framed by two giant fake pistols, which Manson began to climb. The podium wobbled dramatically, Manson fell backward and then the prop fell upon him — the band kept playing for several moments until they noticed the singer was not getting up.”

As Fox News put it, “Rocker Marilyn Manson’s concert in New York City was abruptly ended Saturday night after he was struck by a stage prop.” Fox reported that the severity of Marilyn Manson’s injuries was not known.

According to Rolling Stone, “The incident occurred roughly an hour into Manson’s concert, the third date on the North American leg of Manson’s Heaven Upside Down tour.” The concert was cancelled after the accident.

https://t.co/e0AKmvvC3p ! Marilyn Manson I hope Marilyn Manson is okay, look at this! pic.twitter.com/TiYmPFvpxT — The Trend Guru (@AllTrendsGuru) October 1, 2017

“After the stage crew lifted the prop back up, Manson lay on the ground for several minutes. EMT workers also rushed to the backstage area as venue workers yelled ‘Ice! Ice!’ repeatedly,” Rolling Stone added.

It’s been a bad few days for Marilyn Manson. He claimed he broke his ankle the day before after an incident at a performance in Pittsburgh.

#BREAKING: Marilyn Manson seriously hurt, show cancelled after two huge props fall on him at NYC concert. pic.twitter.com/WRfEaxN8Gr — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) October 1, 2017

According to Loudwire, “Last night (Sept. 29) in Pittsburgh, Penn., Marilyn Manson injured himself while performing ‘The Beautiful People’ toward the end of the set.” Loudwire quoted Manson as saying at that performance, “I just broke my ankle, but it’s okay because [opening act] Alice Glass is going to fill in for me. Come on, you can do it. I told you I’d break my ankle because the tour manager is a fascist.”