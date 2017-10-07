McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce in Florida: List of Every Location in Miami, Orlando, Tampa & More

Adult Swim

The day to get your Szechuan sauce is finally here. If you’re in Florida, you have 14 locations to choose from. That’s more than California or Texas! But you’ll want to get there right at 2 p.m. or even a little early. Some locations offering Szechuan sauce today only have 20 packets to give out. Here’s every location in Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Tallahassee, and more.

(See a full list of every McDonald’s location in the United States that will carry Szechuan sauce in Heavy’s story here.)

Here are a few rules you’ll need to follow to get the Szechuan sauce.

Only select restaurants will have the sauce in limited quantities.

You can ONLY get the sauce if you dine-in. You cannot get the sauce at the drive-thru.

You must purchase 4-piece, 6-piece, or 10-piece buttermilk chicken tenders to get the sauce.

The sauce will begin selling at 2 p.m. local time at participating locations.

Only one Szechuan sauce per person. :(

Supplies are really limited. Many stores will only carry 20 packets of Szechuan sauce each.

McDonald’s webpage here lets you search locations by state and city, but the page doesn’t list them all in one location. So we put together this list for you.

Here’s every location in Florida that will be selling Szechuan sauce today, in alphabetical order by city:

Coral Gables: 1148 S Dixie Hwy., 33141

Davie: 6405 Nova Drive, 33317

Deland: 102 Internat’l Speedway Blvd., 32724

Gainesville: 1030 E University Avenue, 32601

Miami: 9850 Sw 8th St., 33174

Miami: 345 Ne 2 Ave., 33132

Orlando: 4294 N Alafaya Trail, 32817

St. Petersburg: 300 38th Avenue North, 33704

Tallahassee: 676 W Tennessee Street, 32304

Tampa: 2101 E. 13th Ave., 33605

Tampa: 1520 W. Kennedy Blvd., 33606

Tampa: 11707 N. 56th Street, 33617

Winter Park: 3162 University Boulevard, 32792

Winter Park: 1302 W. Fairbanks Ave., 32789

You may want to get there a little before 2 p.m., to make sure you don’t miss the limited quantities.

Are you getting Szechuan sauce today? Let us know in the comments below.